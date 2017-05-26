Here's the full list of the 22 victims of Monday's terror attack in Manchester

This is the complete list f the 22 people that lost their lives in the terror attack in Manchester. The list includes an eight-year-old girl, teenagers, parents who had gone to pick-up their children, and an off-duty police officer...
Megan Hurley, 15, Liverpool
Elaine McIver, 43, Cheshire
Courtney Boyle, 19, Gateshead
Philip Tron, 32, Gateshead
Wendy Fawell, 50, Otley, Leeds
Eilidh MacLeod, 14, Isle of Barra
Chloe Rutherford, 17, South Shields
Liam Curry, 19, South Shields
Sorrell Leczkowski, 14, Leeds
Michelle Kiss, 45, Blackburn
Jane Tweddle-Taylor, 51, Blackpool
Nell Jones, 14, Goostrey, Cheshire
Martyn Hett, 29, Stockport
Angelika Klis, 40, Poland
Marcin Klis, 42, Poland
Olivia Campbell, 15, Bury
Alison Howe, 44, Royton
Lisa Lees, 43, Royton
Kelly Brewster, 32, Sheffield
Saffie Rose Roussos, 8, Tarleton, Lancs
Georgina Callander, 18, Whittle-le-Woods, Lancs
John Atkinson, 26, Radcliffe, Manchester
3 comments:
I reminded of this tragedy😭
May your souls Rest in peace! 😭
Rest in peace Mr and Mrs Klis😭😭
IMAGINE THE IDIOT SUCCEEDED IN KILLING THESE INNOCENT CHILDREN....
I BLAME THE UK FOR FLOODING THEIR COUNTRY WITH MUSLIMS...
MAY THAT IDIOT JIHADIST ROT IN HELL WITH MOHAMMED
heya RIP
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
