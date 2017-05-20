The bride arrived to the church in an open-top car alongside her father, Michael Middleton. Prince George and Princess Charlotte served as page boy and bridesmaid. Prince William, and Harry, Kate Middleton, Roger Federer and many more were at the wedding. See more photos after the cut...
Saturday, 20 May 2017
Here comes the bride! Pippa Middleton arrives at the Church for her wedding to James Matthews (photos)
The bride arrived to the church in an open-top car alongside her father, Michael Middleton. Prince George and Princess Charlotte served as page boy and bridesmaid. Prince William, and Harry, Kate Middleton, Roger Federer and many more were at the wedding. See more photos after the cut...
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 5/20/2017 12:26:00 pm
