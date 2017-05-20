 Here comes the bride! Pippa Middleton arrives at the Church for her wedding to James Matthews (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 20 May 2017

Here comes the bride! Pippa Middleton arrives at the Church for her wedding to James Matthews (photos)

Kate Middleton's younger sister Pippa, 33, this morning arrived to St. Mark's Church for her wedding to James Matthews. She wore a wedding dress designed by Giles Deacon with a veil by Stephen Jones, a Maidenhair Fern tiara, and Manolo Blahnik ivory satin shoes.

The bride arrived to the church in an open-top car alongside her father, Michael Middleton. Prince George and Princess Charlotte served as page boy and bridesmaid. Prince William, and Harry, Kate Middleton, Roger Federer and many more were at the wedding. See more photos after the cut...



