Sunday, 28 May 2017

Help is needed to locate the parents of this young boy reportedly abducted from Ebonyi state (photos)

Facebook user, Ademiluyi Emmy Adebisi, found the boy roaming the streets in Ondo state on Saturday night. Narrating what happened, he said;
This boy was obviously abducted by an unknown man on children's day. I saw him roaming about on the street around 8:05pm at Ogbese Akure North LGA of Ondo state, so I started interrogating him.
He said he is from Abakaliki, Ebonyi state and his name is CHINEDU. He also gave us some other information about himself. Help repost his pictures so that we can find any of his relatives. He is presently at the Ogbese police station. You can also contact me on 08164321699."
More photos below...




