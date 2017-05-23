Heartwarming! Remember the African kids pictured wearing plastic bag jersey? Check them out rocking real ones!

Last April, LIB posted these photos of five kids wearing plastic bag jersey of Spanish club FC Barcelona. (that is Barca's jersey, right?) See the report here.A Nigerian lady by name Adetutu Balogun took to Twitter days later to ask for information on how to locate the young players, who are believed to be from Malawi. Well, the rest they say is history.
While we wait for Ms Balogun and her team to share details, check out photos of the kids wearing real jerseys apparently donated by Arena Club, Spain.
What an amazing transformation!
6 comments:
Linda of course not. Why not research before saying and asking if they are Barcelona's jerseys.
Awww
awww
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Wow... Such a generous lady..God bless her
So sweet!
