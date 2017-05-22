Heartbreaking: Young Kenyan woman commits suicide after failed attempts to find justice for her 3-year-old daughter who was raped by ex-boyfriend

According to Facebook user Syombua Kibue, who shared the story online, the 29-year-old had reported the case at a police station and had slept with a police officer who requested for sex in exchange for help.
She was later disappointed by the police man who didn't continue with the case but instead, left her hanging.
Not giving up, she turned to a popular Kenyan Facebook page for help, but instead of receiving the assistance she was looking for, she was bullied and taunted by some members of the group who found her story sketchy.
On Saturday, May 13, Brenda threw herself at an oncoming vehicle along Waiyaki highway near Kabete Police Station and died from the impact.
Read Syombua's story below...
"This lady was going through a lot before she took her life,. Her child was molested by someone she knows, she went to the police to get help but unfortunately the police officer requested sexual favors in order to help , in her desperation she gave in but he turned around and left her hanging, on to of all that, she was battling with depression. She went to a popular group online seeking help but her story was too sketchy so people started asking questions. She may have passed on but her child still needs help and justice. A child molester is still walking free"
