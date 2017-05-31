Hausa actress Rabi Ismail, who was sentenced to death, recaptured 6 years after she escaped from prison

She was subsequently held in Kaduna Central prison from where she was transferred to Hadejia prison before she escaped about 6 years ago.
In July 2011, the Supreme Court upheld the sentence of the lower courts that sentenced her to death by hanging for killing a male friend, Auwalu Ibrahim, to acquire his property. The court found her guilty for drugging and drowning Mr Ibrahim in 2002 in Kano.
The Controller General of Prisons expressed appreciation to the assistance rendered by security agencies particularly the SSS and the police in arresting the fugitive.
He appealed to members of the public to continue to provide useful information on escapees and indeed any criminal element in their midst to security agents, noting that such outlaws pose security threats to the society.
He assures that security measures have been strengthened to prevent persons in prison custody from escaping. Source: Daily Nigerian
Premeditated murder ....👏👏👏 good job
