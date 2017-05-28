 Harvard University Computer Science graduate shares his inspiring & emotional success story | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 28 May 2017

Harvard University Computer Science graduate shares his inspiring & emotional success story

Shannon Satonori Lytle, who studied Computer Science at Harvard University and graduated a few days ago, shared this emotional story via his Facebook page. Speaking on his journey, he wrote; 
"In high school, I flipped burgers at McDonald’s so I could afford the privilege of taking the SAT. I fed and cared for my three baby siblings until they went to sleep and stayed up until 4am to do my homework. I walked home through a dangerous part of the city after extracurriculars because I couldn’t afford a car. I stuck my laptop out of my window at night to steal my neighbor’s wifi and finish my schoolwork. I was scoffed at and told, “from this part of Ohio, only the children of doctors and lawyers get to go to Ivy League Schools.” In college, I panicked when my laptop broke because I had worked 150 minimum wage hours to buy it. I scrubbed toilets, shelved books, and sold clothing so I could chase my dreams and travel the world. Throughout my life, I have maneuvered and begged for every kind of subsidy and coupon. I'm the son of a warehouse worker and an immigrant; a first generation student. Today, I graduated from Harvard."

Posted by at 5/28/2017 11:28:00 am

7 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nice


... Merited happiness

28 May 2017 at 11:32
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Congrats to him

28 May 2017 at 11:34
Vivian Reginalds said...

chai
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

28 May 2017 at 11:38
jabar damilola said...

Sheybi u even get laptop .us wey we kon dey drink garri nko

28 May 2017 at 11:39
AMIJEZ said...

Wow,in life nothing is impossible to them that believe. Congrats to him.

28 May 2017 at 11:44
Anonymous said...

Enter your comment...So inspiring. Greater things lie ahead for you. I tap into God's blessings in your life.

28 May 2017 at 11:52
Enoch Adekanye said...

Amazing. Congratulations

28 May 2017 at 11:59

Post a Comment

