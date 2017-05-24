Hall of Fame football player Cortez Kennedy dies at 48

Cortez Kennedy, a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee has died at the age of 48. Police in Orlando, Florida, say the former Seattle Seahawks star was found dead on Tuesday morning and the circumstances surrounding his death are still unknown but that there is nothing suspicious about his death. Mourning him, Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker said, 'Cortez will be remembered not only for all his great achievements on the football field but how he handled himself off the field. He epitomized the many great values this game teaches which serves as inspiration to millions of fans'.
