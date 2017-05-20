Halima Abubakar shaves her hair following surgery

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Cool
It is well with you,halima
Eyah. Hope its not cancer? Wish her Total recoveryLong live LIB
The pictures are nice, she should try to maintain her dignity. She does not need to expose her breasts. That is not the next thing in turn now.
Beautiful woman. May Almighty God touch and heal her
She look even more beautiful without the Hair sef.. Nice 1
For window blinds wallpapers and curtains please call 08160856785.
Wow..... weave-ons dey make women ugly die i swear.Just negodi how beautiful Hallima is. Let her wear wig now and you'll see ugly face.#UmunwayiShouldLeaveWigs#TeamNatural or #TeamLowCutsAnonymous becomes Willy-papa.
She looks amazing but she sure needs a good stylist!
She is looking sick...Halima leave all this snapping of pic n take good care of your self.. My Prayers are with u..get well soon
Issokay,,she looks good on it
Looks more cute than ever, I love it
She looks good...suits herwww.halyms.blogspot.com
It's best to do fibroid surgery here in Nigeria. Vine medical center in Ibadan do it well. It's after UCH,before Nikola round about.
Not bad. Your comment will be visible after approval.
And u are opening boobs with it, u should cover up and be prayerful, what is this?
It's well Halima. God is your strength.
lol......see as she dy like monk 😀😀😀....5 Digital Advertising Tips To Boost Your Business - 2017
That's her cup of tea with her marine spirit.
Wow! She still looks beautiful. God will perfect her healing.
Enter your comment...it is well ooh.... Halima is now showcasing boobs.... Hmmm... Well nice haircut... It suits her
She is beautiful
She's looking even more beautiful. Wishing her quick recovery
chai-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
She's beautiful still.
Still very beautiful
she still slay
Owk
Post a Comment
28 comments:
Cool
It is well with you,halima
Eyah. Hope its not cancer? Wish her Total recovery
Long live LIB
The pictures are nice, she should try to maintain her dignity. She does not need to expose her breasts. That is not the next thing in turn now.
Beautiful woman. May Almighty God touch and heal her
She look even more beautiful without the Hair sef.. Nice 1
For window blinds wallpapers and curtains please call 08160856785.
Wow..... weave-ons dey make women ugly die i swear.
Just negodi how beautiful Hallima is. Let her wear wig now and you'll see ugly face.
#UmunwayiShouldLeaveWigs
#TeamNatural or #TeamLowCuts
Anonymous becomes Willy-papa.
She looks amazing but she sure needs a good stylist!
She is looking sick...Halima leave all this snapping of pic n take good care of your self.. My Prayers are with u..get well soon
Issokay,,she looks good on it
Looks more cute than ever, I love it
She looks good...suits her
www.halyms.blogspot.com
It's best to do fibroid surgery here in Nigeria. Vine medical center in Ibadan do it well. It's after UCH,before Nikola round about.
Not bad.
Your comment will be visible after approval.
And u are opening boobs with it, u should cover up and be prayerful, what is this?
It's well Halima. God is your strength.
lol......see as she dy like monk 😀😀😀
.
.
.
.
5 Digital Advertising Tips To Boost Your Business - 2017
That's her cup of tea with her marine spirit.
Wow! She still looks beautiful. God will perfect her healing.
Enter your comment...it is well ooh....
Halima is now showcasing boobs.... Hmmm... Well nice haircut... It suits her
She is beautiful
She's looking even more beautiful. Wishing her quick recovery
chai
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
She's beautiful still.
Still very beautiful
she still slay
Owk
Post a Comment