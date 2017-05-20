 Halima Abubakar shaves her hair following surgery | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Saturday, 20 May 2017

Halima Abubakar shaves her hair following surgery

The actress announced some weeks back that she shaved her hair after reacting negatively to drugs she took after undergoing major surgery
Posted by at 5/20/2017 10:07:00 am

28 comments:

Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Cool

20 May 2017 at 10:09
lami said...

It is well with you,halima

20 May 2017 at 10:14
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Eyah. Hope its not cancer? Wish her Total recovery

Long live LIB

20 May 2017 at 10:16
vikai said...

The pictures are nice, she should try to maintain her dignity. She does not need to expose her breasts. That is not the next thing in turn now.

20 May 2017 at 10:19
Anonymous said...

Beautiful woman. May Almighty God touch and heal her

20 May 2017 at 10:26
Oghenetega said...

She look even more beautiful without the Hair sef.. Nice 1

20 May 2017 at 10:29
Akeem Opayemi said...

For window blinds wallpapers and curtains please call 08160856785.

20 May 2017 at 10:31
Anonymous said...

Wow..... weave-ons dey make women ugly die i swear.
Just negodi how beautiful Hallima is. Let her wear wig now and you'll see ugly face.
#UmunwayiShouldLeaveWigs
#TeamNatural or #TeamLowCuts

Anonymous becomes Willy-papa.

20 May 2017 at 10:34
jummy said...

She looks amazing but she sure needs a good stylist!

20 May 2017 at 10:36
Debbie Chelsea said...

She is looking sick...Halima leave all this snapping of pic n take good care of your self.. My Prayers are with u..get well soon

20 May 2017 at 10:48
Emeka Izuogu said...

Issokay,,she looks good on it

20 May 2017 at 10:51
Kiama Ibe said...

Looks more cute than ever, I love it

20 May 2017 at 11:01
Halima Yahaya said...

She looks good...suits her
www.halyms.blogspot.com

20 May 2017 at 11:04
Anonymous said...

It's best to do fibroid surgery here in Nigeria. Vine medical center in Ibadan do it well. It's after UCH,before Nikola round about.

20 May 2017 at 11:13
Alloy Chikezie said...

Not bad.

Your comment will be visible after approval.

20 May 2017 at 11:24
Anonymous said...

And u are opening boobs with it, u should cover up and be prayerful, what is this?

20 May 2017 at 11:25
Anonymous said...

It's well Halima. God is your strength.

20 May 2017 at 11:26
Goodluck Okereke said...

lol......see as she dy like monk 😀😀😀
.
.
.
.
5 Digital Advertising Tips To Boost Your Business - 2017

20 May 2017 at 11:29
pioneer m said...

That's her cup of tea with her marine spirit.

20 May 2017 at 11:45
alex said...

Wow! She still looks beautiful. God will perfect her healing.

20 May 2017 at 11:52
Anonymous said...

Enter your comment...it is well ooh....
Halima is now showcasing boobs.... Hmmm... Well nice haircut... It suits her

20 May 2017 at 11:57
Anonymous said...

She is beautiful

20 May 2017 at 12:05
ken christy said...

She's looking even more beautiful. Wishing her quick recovery

20 May 2017 at 12:07
Vivian Reginalds said...

chai
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

20 May 2017 at 12:10
samuel Ezebuchi said...

She's beautiful still.

20 May 2017 at 12:15
Chee said...

Still very beautiful

20 May 2017 at 12:15
Jenny Gbanite said...

she still slay

20 May 2017 at 12:17
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

Owk

20 May 2017 at 12:20

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts