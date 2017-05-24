 Halima Abubakar reveals she has a crush on heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Wednesday, 24 May 2017

Halima Abubakar reveals she has a crush on heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua

Actress, Halima Abubakar has revealed that she has crushed on only three people in her life, her ex, Drake, and now, Anthony Joshua. She took to her Snapchat to gush over him. More photos after the cut.




Posted by at 5/24/2017 04:03:00 pm

25 comments:

Anonymous said...

Bla bla bla all the time. Look for your mate and crush so that you'll have a future together, oops! I forgot you said you don't want to ever get married.

24 May 2017 at 16:08
GALORE said...

@Halima can't just do without social media


She is attention seeking sick



Kai... See as I shame for you... Full grown woman like
you



@Galore

24 May 2017 at 16:17
Anonymous said...

I know b4 she post things on her snap chat, she most have being tired of slaying into his DM without him given her attention she then decided to come out open.......

Me wey dey slay into Halima Dm since she didnt answer me cause she thouht am broke. By the time i will make it as heavy as Aj, she and others will begin to slay into my DM. Such is life.

24 May 2017 at 16:18
Anonymous said...

I know b4 she post things on her snap chat, she most have being tired of slaying into his DM without him given her attention she then decided to come out open.......

Me wey dey slay into Halima Dm since she didnt answer me cause she thouht am broke. By the time i will make it as heavy as Aj, she and others will begin to slay into my DM. Such is life.

24 May 2017 at 16:18
Susan Omalicha Stanley said...

Madam your not his type OK, leave him alone he is engaged and have a kid. You don well na to dey eye man olosho

24 May 2017 at 16:19
Anonymous said...

Halima receive sense!

24 May 2017 at 16:21
Anonymous said...

Hope you know that there are lots and lots of girls out there crushing on him too, honestly if i were AJ i will go for otedola daughter cuppy She is more of an asset and less drama and She is so well manner above all She is not a liabity, that is if She is single but for you halima sorry but you be bad market you and your bestie tonto birds of the same feather fly together , but Who knows it might be Your lucky year and he will notice you jos please if e later nor work out dont tell us he gave you STD and that he is a Yahoo Yahoo boy or that he beats you we nor go gree oh .

24 May 2017 at 16:22
Anonymous said...

Now u are talking abt having crush on him, where were are u when he had no one cent??

24 May 2017 at 16:22
Anonymous said...

Plz he doesnt have time for Olosho like you.

24 May 2017 at 16:22
Anonymous said...

After you are done with prostitution, you are now looking for already made guy 2 have crush on. Plz Aj is not interested in Nigeria celebs . Complain full una mouth.

24 May 2017 at 16:24
Anonymous said...

Plz better ask him for money for your treatment, he is humble guy. He will gv u rather then talking abt crush. Ashawo go and find work

24 May 2017 at 16:25
Lip stains said...

So now he is every Lady's crush?

24 May 2017 at 16:26
Anonymous said...

Halima, did u reply my chat when i slay into ur dm? Now u are looking for another guy. Karma is a bitch

24 May 2017 at 16:26
Hammed Animashaun said...

Nonsense!!! Would she have a crush if his broke and not famous? Crush koo, marinda niii.

24 May 2017 at 16:26
Anonymous said...

Smelling pussy is not for Aj..... he wants clean once

24 May 2017 at 16:27
Anonymous said...

All this 9ja female celeb are has stinking pussy with too much complains on their useless mouth

24 May 2017 at 16:28
Alloy Chikezie said...

Success is indeed a magnet.

Your comment will be visible after approval.

24 May 2017 at 16:28
Anonymous said...

Halima, abeg d guy is still a small boy ooo

24 May 2017 at 16:29
Gideon amaechi said...

Una like big thing.Na wetin dey kill and throw una out of marriage. U don dey crush on a boy young enough to b ur last child.may God help u,Halima

24 May 2017 at 16:30
Anonymous said...

Drake no get ur time madam...go find ur mate. Na zubby micheal them be ur mate plz

24 May 2017 at 16:30
Emi Nduka David said...

Wishful thinking.

24 May 2017 at 16:32
lisa lady said...

Hello dear, crush on him in ur dreams bc he can't be urs in real-life.

24 May 2017 at 16:33
Anonymous said...

Ifeanyi Ikpoenyi Mr hollywood has you and dunped you years ago, now u are having crush on huge ppl with money. Ashawo ....... go and get life.....prostitution doesnt pay

24 May 2017 at 16:33
Anonymous said...

I slept with this useless girl and she has the right to call me 2mins man, how many hours do u want from men? Aj na 2hrs man??

24 May 2017 at 16:35
oiza said...

I too have a crush on him, he's beyond cute.. Oh Anthony 😍

24 May 2017 at 16:36

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts