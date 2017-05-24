Halima Abubakar reveals she has a crush on heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua
Actress, Halima Abubakar has revealed that she has
crushed on only three people in her life, her ex, Drake, and now,
Anthony Joshua. She took to her Snapchat to gush over him. More photos
after the cut.
25 comments:
Bla bla bla all the time. Look for your mate and crush so that you'll have a future together, oops! I forgot you said you don't want to ever get married.
@Halima can't just do without social media
She is attention seeking sick
Kai... See as I shame for you... Full grown woman like
you
@Galore
I know b4 she post things on her snap chat, she most have being tired of slaying into his DM without him given her attention she then decided to come out open.......
Me wey dey slay into Halima Dm since she didnt answer me cause she thouht am broke. By the time i will make it as heavy as Aj, she and others will begin to slay into my DM. Such is life.
I know b4 she post things on her snap chat, she most have being tired of slaying into his DM without him given her attention she then decided to come out open.......
Me wey dey slay into Halima Dm since she didnt answer me cause she thouht am broke. By the time i will make it as heavy as Aj, she and others will begin to slay into my DM. Such is life.
Madam your not his type OK, leave him alone he is engaged and have a kid. You don well na to dey eye man olosho
Halima receive sense!
Hope you know that there are lots and lots of girls out there crushing on him too, honestly if i were AJ i will go for otedola daughter cuppy She is more of an asset and less drama and She is so well manner above all She is not a liabity, that is if She is single but for you halima sorry but you be bad market you and your bestie tonto birds of the same feather fly together , but Who knows it might be Your lucky year and he will notice you jos please if e later nor work out dont tell us he gave you STD and that he is a Yahoo Yahoo boy or that he beats you we nor go gree oh .
Now u are talking abt having crush on him, where were are u when he had no one cent??
Plz he doesnt have time for Olosho like you.
After you are done with prostitution, you are now looking for already made guy 2 have crush on. Plz Aj is not interested in Nigeria celebs . Complain full una mouth.
Plz better ask him for money for your treatment, he is humble guy. He will gv u rather then talking abt crush. Ashawo go and find work
So now he is every Lady's crush?
Halima, did u reply my chat when i slay into ur dm? Now u are looking for another guy. Karma is a bitch
Nonsense!!! Would she have a crush if his broke and not famous? Crush koo, marinda niii.
Smelling pussy is not for Aj..... he wants clean once
All this 9ja female celeb are has stinking pussy with too much complains on their useless mouth
Success is indeed a magnet.
Your comment will be visible after approval.
Halima, abeg d guy is still a small boy ooo
Una like big thing.Na wetin dey kill and throw una out of marriage. U don dey crush on a boy young enough to b ur last child.may God help u,Halima
Drake no get ur time madam...go find ur mate. Na zubby micheal them be ur mate plz
Wishful thinking.
Hello dear, crush on him in ur dreams bc he can't be urs in real-life.
Ifeanyi Ikpoenyi Mr hollywood has you and dunped you years ago, now u are having crush on huge ppl with money. Ashawo ....... go and get life.....prostitution doesnt pay
I slept with this useless girl and she has the right to call me 2mins man, how many hours do u want from men? Aj na 2hrs man??
I too have a crush on him, he's beyond cute.. Oh Anthony 😍
Post a Comment