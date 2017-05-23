Graphics Photos: Police gun down two suspected kidnappers in Anambra State

Two kidnap suspects were killed by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Anambra State on Monday, May 22.
Parading the suspect alongside the bodies of the dead ones at the headquarters of the Anambra State Police Command, Amawbia, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Sam Okaula said the suspects stormed the popular Lounge 24 Night Club and kidnapped the manager, one Chidi Ojukwu.
On receiving reports on the kidnap, the police team trailed the suspects to Urum area of the state where they engaged them in a gun duel, killing two while a third suspect, who was seriously wounded fled into the bush. One of the suspects said to be a special motorcyclist responsible for the collection of ransom was also arrested. The victim was rescued safely.
Mr. Okaula said some of the gang members who are at large would be arrested while information has been given on where they hid their arms.
He, therefore, warned criminals to exit the state as it would be made uncomfortable for them and their nefarious activities.
More photos below...
7 comments:
What does it profit a man gain the life and lost his own life,
If u are a criminal and operating in anambra state, please exit the state now and relocate to north or end up dead like those guys... My state is too holy and we can't accommodate criminals
these kidnappers are bloody cowards. when they see someone with guns they would flee
click here now for penis enlargement
but when they see innocent people they kidnapp and kill. this is the best way to deal with them.
They engaged the police in a gun duel while information has been given on where they hid their arms. How does that fit in ?
Thank God ooooo. That chidi has been rescued that night was not funny at all . I ran like usian bolt that night
Rot in hell
Ewu Anambra is the north a dumping site for your kidnapper brothers???, let's deal with boko haram, you deal with your kidnappers, end of story.
Post a Comment