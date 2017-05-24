Graphic Photos Of Kidnappers Killed In Anambra

According to the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, these men (kidnappers) stormed the popular Lounge 24 Night Club and kidnapped the manager, Chidi Ojukwu aka Odaa Opuo.Immediately, the ever ready security operatives were alerted and they trailed the kidnap suspects to a lonely area in Urum where they engaged in a shoot out, killing two of the suspects on Monday, while the third ran into the bush seriously injured. Fortunately, the victim was rescued unhurt.
This is the second attempt by these men of the underworld to infiltrate the very fortified security network initiated by Governor Obiano. The two attempts, first being that of Ifeanyichukwu Motors, were unsuccessful leading to death of the suspects.
The police are said to have discovered their arms cache and are on the search to pick the wounded gang member believed to be lying dead somewhere in the bush.
The police has also arrested an Okada man with a locally made pistol who specialized in collecting Ransom for the kidnappers.
Anambra State is widely known as the safest state in Nigeria and a No Go Area for any form of Crime!
Info: Anusiobi Itfranklyn
