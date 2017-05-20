Graphic photos: Businessman beheaded in Osun state

The police have reportedly arrested some persons in connection with the killing. Confirming the incident, the community leader who is the Bagii of Sakiland, High Chief Abdrasheed Gazali Adegoke, said the killing was unfortunate and monumental loss to the community.
He urged the Division Police Officer in charge of the case to discharge his duties diligently and ensure that those behind the killing are brought to book.
8 comments:
this world is not a safe place, let pray for his kingdom to come
I don't know what this country is turning into.
Oh dear !
... Merited happiness
nawa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
This is some scary shit!
Bros no fear its everywhere go to south Africa dey rape girls and set them on fire its end time so just relax wat will be will be just don't loose guard me am always strapped bfor I go down am taking some mongo mofos with me death before did honor
What a wicked world is this
When Gods Word says that the heart of man is terribly wicked, acts like this and others can lend credence to it. Let the perpetrators know that God is not sleeping
Post a Comment