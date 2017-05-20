 Graphic photos: Businessman beheaded in Osun state | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 20 May 2017

Graphic photos: Businessman beheaded in Osun state

A businessman simply identified as Isiaka, was beheaded by unknown persons around Erile community in Osun state on Wednesday May 17th. According to Facebook user, Salam Saheed who shared the story, Isiaka was on his way to collect money from one of his clients in Osogbo when he was beheaded. His body was found on a farm, mutilated and hanging from a tree.

The police have reportedly arrested some persons in connection with the killing. Confirming the incident, the community leader who is the Bagii of Sakiland, High Chief Abdrasheed Gazali Adegoke, said the killing was unfortunate and monumental loss to the community.

He urged the Division Police Officer in charge of the case to discharge his duties diligently and ensure that those behind the killing are brought to book.


8 comments:

Anonymous said...

this world is not a safe place, let pray for his kingdom to come

20 May 2017 at 16:26
Cornelius Chukwu said...

I don't know what this country is turning into.

20 May 2017 at 16:30
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Oh dear !


... Merited happiness

20 May 2017 at 17:00
Vivian Reginalds said...

nawa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

20 May 2017 at 17:48
Emeka Izuogu said...

This is some scary shit!

20 May 2017 at 18:20
Hrm paul said...

Bros no fear its everywhere go to south Africa dey rape girls and set them on fire its end time so just relax wat will be will be just don't loose guard me am always strapped bfor I go down am taking some mongo mofos with me death before did honor

20 May 2017 at 19:03
Nigerian Dailies said...

What a wicked world is this

20 May 2017 at 20:11
joseph said...

When Gods Word says that the heart of man is terribly wicked, acts like this and others can lend credence to it. Let the perpetrators know that God is not sleeping

20 May 2017 at 20:16

