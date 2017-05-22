 Graphic photos: Beheaded body of a man dumped in a gutter in Rivers state, his head kept close by | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 22 May 2017

Graphic photos: Beheaded body of a man dumped in a gutter in Rivers state, his head kept close by

Residents of East/West road in Rumuosi junction behind Anglican church in Port Harcourt, Rivers state woke up this morning to find the beheaded body of an unidentified man dumped in a gutter. The circumstances behind the beheading is yet unknown as no one knows who killed and dumped his body there. His head was placed on the pavement. See graphic photos form the scene after the cut...


Posted by at 5/22/2017 11:11:00 am

4 comments:

Wilheminna Moses said...

Too bad too bad! Nawaa

22 May 2017 at 11:14
Alloy Chikezie said...

Linda what's up with all these negative news all over your blog today...

22 May 2017 at 11:15
Williams said...

we are hearing too many gory tales from the rivers and bayelsa states. what are the police in those states doing? or are they

so concerned about bribes that they have abandoned their original duties.

22 May 2017 at 11:20
Anonymous said...

This is what patience Jonathan has caused to our state by installing wike as governor. May God deliver us from ogboni spirit. May He deliver our state from the spirit of killing, stealing and destruction.
Oh God arise and let your enemies be scattered

22 May 2017 at 11:38

