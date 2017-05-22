Graphic photos: Beheaded body of a man dumped in a gutter in Rivers state, his head kept close by

Residents of East/West road in Rumuosi junction behind Anglican church in Port Harcourt, Rivers state woke up this morning to find the beheaded body of an unidentified man dumped in a gutter. The circumstances behind the beheading is yet unknown as no one knows who killed and dumped his body there. His head was placed on the pavement. See graphic photos form the scene after the cut...
Too bad too bad! Nawaa
Linda what's up with all these negative news all over your blog today...
we are hearing too many gory tales from the rivers and bayelsa states. what are the police in those states doing? or are they
so concerned about bribes that they have abandoned their original duties.
This is what patience Jonathan has caused to our state by installing wike as governor. May God deliver us from ogboni spirit. May He deliver our state from the spirit of killing, stealing and destruction.
Oh God arise and let your enemies be scattered
