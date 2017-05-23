Grandville Medical and Laser Nigeria (Plastic Surgery Clinic)

As leading Plastic/cosmetic surgical center in West Africa, Grandville Medical and Laser receive clients from different parts of the world including Germany, America, Kenya, and surrounding African countries.
We offer best practices when it comes to international standard and safety of our patients/clients is our priority.
We have integrated technology into our practices with use of Vectra 3D camera (Canfield) which offers a virtual reconstruction and prediction of outcomes before procedures and surgeries. We also have the largest collection of laser systems in West Africa e.g. Leonardo laser (which is an endovascular laser for the treatment of varicose veins), the ND: YAG laser which is used for laser hair removal and pigment treatment, CO2 laser for skin growth removal, vagina tightening and skin resurfacing. The Diode laser is for spider veins
We offer free Cleft lip/Palate surgeries in conjunction with SMILE TRAIN, an International NGO.
Our operating theaters are equipped with state of art equipment with supporting devices such as UPS in order to protect and sustain power supply. Our anesthetic machines are highly sensitive to ensure patient safety.
Our liposuction technology and procedure are world standard, evidence by our results that are comparable anywhere in the world.
We also have a state of the art after care home (THE BRENTVILLE CENTRE) located within Chevy View Estate off Chevron Drive, Lekki, Lagos.
Our teams of Plastic Surgeons are internationally trained; other supporting services are Arthroscopic Orthopedic/Sport medicine, Arthroplasty etc.
We also have in-house multidisciplinary specialist doctors who ensure that all our patients’ medical needs are covered before and after each procedure. Our staffs are well trained, professional and friendly.
Our outfits are located at 6, Oyediran Street off Bode Thomas Surulere, Lagos and Plot 004, Eleganza Shopping Mall Opposite VGC, Lekki – Epe Expressway, Lekki, Lagos.
Abuja address to be made available soonest.
For more information on our services, our contact details are as follows:
Instagram: @grandvillemedlaser FB:@grandvillemed Twitter:@grandvillelaser
Mail: info@grandvillemedlaserl.com, grandvillemedlaser@gmail.com
Website:www.grandvillemed.com
Whatsapp: 08164548279 and 08171530599
Phone: Surulere- (08120208868, 09091770981) and Lekki – (08171530599)
