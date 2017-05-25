 Gov. Wike & wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette share a kiss as GEJ joins them to celebrate her birthday | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 25 May 2017

Gov. Wike & wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette share a kiss as GEJ joins them to celebrate her birthday

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Wednesday joined Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, National Caretaker Committee Chairman of PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, amongst others for a private birthday celebration in honour of the First Lady of Rivers State, Justice Eberechi Suzzette. The celebration held at the private residence of the Rivers State Governor at the Government House, Port Harcourt. See more photos after the cut...





Posted by at 5/25/2017 07:40:00 am

6 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Love something


... Merited happiness

25 May 2017 at 07:52
Anonymous said...

This Jonathan no dey change cloth ni??

25 May 2017 at 08:09
Vivian Reginalds said...

hehehe soon now AMECHI go come post photo where he's gyming with his wife!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

25 May 2017 at 08:10
Anonymous said...

Happy birthday wishing her excellency many fruitful years ahead.May God give you more wisdom in your judgement

25 May 2017 at 08:13
Anonymous said...

Pls I'm sick of seeing these their forced kisses. Can they govern the state and let us be???

25 May 2017 at 08:35
Rufus ugo said...

Dry kiss

25 May 2017 at 08:38

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts