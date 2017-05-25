Gov. Wike & wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette share a kiss as GEJ joins them to celebrate her birthday

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Wednesday joined Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, National Caretaker Committee Chairman of PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, amongst others for a private birthday celebration in honour of the First Lady of Rivers State, Justice Eberechi Suzzette. The celebration held at the private residence of the Rivers State Governor at the Government House, Port Harcourt. See more photos after the cut...
6 comments:
Love something
... Merited happiness
This Jonathan no dey change cloth ni??
hehehe soon now AMECHI go come post photo where he's gyming with his wife!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Happy birthday wishing her excellency many fruitful years ahead.May God give you more wisdom in your judgement
Pls I'm sick of seeing these their forced kisses. Can they govern the state and let us be???
Dry kiss
Post a Comment