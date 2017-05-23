Good news! You can now hire professionals and freelancers for all your digital jobs on Findworka.com

More Nigerians are embracing remote as the way to quickly get things done without worrying about transport, endless paperwork, needless phone calls and the 9-to-5 commitment.
That’s where Findworka comes in. Yippie!!!!!!!
Findworka lets you hire freelancers online for all your digital services. We reduce the stress that you encounter in looking for the right person for a digital job e.g graphic design, writer etc. You can post projects, receive bids from, chat with, pay to and rate freelancers. Freelancers can also register, view projects, post deals, bid, refer other freelancers, chat with clients, withdraw from their wallets (note that any user can be a client and a freelancer).
So Why Findworka?
- No wasting of cash and your precious time
- Largest network of freelancers in Nigeria:
- Easy to manage different projects at the same time.
- Quicker payout for freelancers.
How much does it cost?
It depends on the gig. We have seen a logo design project of 2,000 NGN, a written business proposal for 10,000 NGN and a mobile app project of 400,000 NGN.
How do I post projects on Findworka?
Simply create an account and click on “Post Project”. A form will be presented to you. Fill in the project details as clearly as possible and you will start to get bids from interested freelancers almost immediately. The process is super easy; Post the project, view interests, negotiate with the freelancer you choose and pay into our escrow. You can also click the inform buttons beside profiles. That will send a gig notification to the freelancers within that category.
We are a registered Nigerian company. You can also call 08171611434 or chat with us whenever you visit our website. We also offer enterprise tech support to forward- looking companies under our sub-brand called Findworka Premium.
Let’s help you make work-based connections and do transactions easily online
- Dele Bakare, CEO Findworka
