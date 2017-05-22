Girl who claimed that newly married Uber driver used and dumped her claps back at his wife on IG

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
And after the prayer you guys will have sex. O girl I beg you pack well and leave that family alone. I understand your pain but move on already. Shalom
hmmm, this one pass me o!
Mtcheeeew! Your comment will be visible after approval.
The uncle_pee01 that was defending shola saying he knew they dated and fortuneh was never preggy,had to hide his face wen shola's new wife said shola told her dat fortuneh was preggy at some point nd pressuring him.... Men can lie oo.. Uncle_pee01, come nd defend ya friend na. If fortuneh was really preggy according to shola's wife, i keep wondering nw, wat happened to tha baby na
you people see why you should not brag or show off on instagram? if the lady had just continued living her life quietly, all this would not be coming out. be careful what you put on social media.
what was supposed to be an cindarella story is now an online battle.
Na wa for this drama
THEIR WAHALA ABEG
1
Dis babe is hurting
Interesting...
Interesting
New wife, stop being silly and get off SM... Ex, stop being bitter and look for ya ownya'll deserve what you get
Mehn ex babe fire down! I love girls like you. He hurt you and you have every right to be bitter. All these men think a woman's heart is ping pong to be playing up and down. My ex shattered my heart, And i in revenge i made sure i scattered his marriage. I just feel for his wife who is dragged into this mess. My advice is just ignore the ex, she is still hurting, she is human and also this should make you shine your eyes not to spend money on your husband. Let him fund the family and take care of you. Your job na to support. Linda better post comments, i dont understand this kind of blog sef that comments develop wings and fly🙄
madam fortune, e don do na,! haba! let this people be na. IMO, you should not have come out at all. you came to show how pained you are. people come to our lives and not all of them are meant to stay or be nice to us, but in all of these experiences....we learn!. you should pick up the pieces of your life and move on. The bible says pray for those that hurt you, everything isn't suppose to be on social media. crawl back into your shell and pray for your own Mr. Right. leave the past and MOVE ON! you don't need all these rantings. majority of the people on here have suffered heartbreaks and great losses, you are not alone! but how you handle issues like this tells a lot about you. Grow up pls and no more rants from you.
Linda...Pls be more professional and mindful in your sentences,it goes a long way positively in your life.Quoted" biko I cant repeat thia storey if you dont know what is all abt read this """It shows how unprofessional u sound and looking as if we wr imploring for your blogging.Remember u dont buy me or others data to subscribe/stick to your blogs but rather to show love to you.Sometimes you too proud and mannerless.
Nne Pele u hear, leave him let God be d judge.i believe u thou.#ladiesbewearofdeperateguys
The foolish wife shouldn't have replied! Let your husband defend himself.
Dear miss fortunez,ill advice u to jst leave dis mata alone n stop talkin about it on social media,u already made d mistake of doin d unecessary "evrytin" 4dis guy n his broda weda u luvd him or not,guys dnt accept or request such favours 4rm ladies dey truly luv or intent 2marry,nw he's married to anoda woman,let her b happy,she dnt ask him nt to marry u,dnt u knw dat he truly mit hav changd n wnts 2do rite by her?evn if he is a gold digger,it means dat God saved u which u shld b happy about.God sees all n he will purnish all guilty parties @ his own time.4giv n let it go(weda he asks 4it or nt)so dat u can totally luv ur own mr rite wen God brings him.U talkin n respondin only implies dat u r still bitter which shldnt b d case,a man dat is nt urs will nt stay wit u evn if u giv up ur life 4him so pls no comments or replies 4rm u anymore,let dem der tin while u do urs,God bless u.
Too many actors these days ... Merited happiness
Na wao
Mumu
You clearly missed the humour. She is obviously implying that the story keeps having new episodes and it's hard to catch up. Na wa for you o.
Post a Comment