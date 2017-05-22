 Get ready for a Professional Job in 3 months | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 22 May 2017

Get ready for a Professional Job in 3 months

CIAPS Fast-track professional programmes for graduates. Do you want to be ready for a professional job in 3 months? Are you a graduate? Then you can train for a career in

*      Senior PAs and Executive Assistants
*      Media & Journalism
*      Business Management
*      Banking & Finance
*      School Management
*      Business Development
*      Project Management
*      Production and Operations Management
*      Events Management
*      International Tutor Certificate

Work while you Study . Meet Industry Expert .International Curriculum
CIAPS Fast-track Professional Programme starts in 30 June 2017
Study Full time or Part time. You can also do some programmes online.

Apply online by visiting www.ciaps.org
Call 013428624 
You do not need to apply if you have applied in the past; just send an email asking for your application to be retrieved.
Posted by at 5/22/2017 10:53:00 am

5 comments:

Elephas said...

Nice one.
This is good info!

22 May 2017 at 11:08
Anonymous said...

This makes a lot of sense

22 May 2017 at 11:13
Jide said...

its really gud to study a professional course,it makes your Cv look better. Abi where person go get 10 professional certificates at 23 years. This is the way forward

22 May 2017 at 11:15
Mary said...


This is really a good one for the unskilled graduates out there.
I will see if I can combine part-time course with my work.

22 May 2017 at 11:17
Rotimi said...

I totally agree. A degree is not enough these days anymore Professional qualification is the way forward.

22 May 2017 at 11:21

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts