Get ready for a Professional Job in 3 months

Work while you Study . Meet Industry Expert .International Curriculum
CIAPS Fast-track Professional Programme starts in 30 June 2017
Study Full time or Part time. You can also do some programmes online.
Apply online by visiting www.ciaps.org
Call 013428624
You do not need to apply if you have applied in the past; just send an email asking for your application to be retrieved.
5 comments:
Nice one.
This is good info!
This makes a lot of sense
its really gud to study a professional course,it makes your Cv look better. Abi where person go get 10 professional certificates at 23 years. This is the way forward
This is really a good one for the unskilled graduates out there.
I will see if I can combine part-time course with my work.
I totally agree. A degree is not enough these days anymore Professional qualification is the way forward.
Post a Comment