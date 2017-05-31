 Gain A Medical Masters Degree from Scotland's Top University | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 31 May 2017

Gain A Medical Masters Degree from Scotland's Top University

Continue your medical education at the University of Dundee -- Scotland's University of the Year 2016 & 2017, and the best place to study medicine in the country. Our wide range of taught postgraduate and research courses includes:



Public Health MPH https://www.dundee.ac.uk/study/pg/public-health/

 

Human Clinical Embryology and Assisted Conception https://www.dundee.ac.uk/study/pg/human-clinical-embryology-assisted-conception/

Orthopaedic Surgery MCh Orth https://www.dundee.ac.uk/study/pg/orthopaedic-surgery/

Medical students from Nigeria can also benefit from up to £5000 in scholarships.

Study at the University of Dundee and take the next big step in your career.

For more information, visit www.dundee.ac.uk or book an appointment with our West Africa Recruitment Officer:

Babajide Ogundeji
0817 513 3447
b.ogundeji@dundee.ac.uk

