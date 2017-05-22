 Funke Akindele chops off her hair, rocks low hair cut (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 22 May 2017

Funke Akindele chops off her hair, rocks low hair cut (photos)

Actress, Funke Akindele-Bello is sporting a new look! Funke revealed via Snapchat with proof that she has chopped off her hair.... and is now rocking a low cut.
Posted by at 5/22/2017 06:34:00 am

12 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

com ugly

22 May 2017 at 06:35
Nnenne George said...

Not cool if u ask me. She looks like an "akata".. biko she should go and wear wig biko!!!

22 May 2017 at 06:35
Anonymous said...

Good for her.

22 May 2017 at 06:47
Anonymous said...

It looks good

22 May 2017 at 06:58
Anonymous said...

Person bin no fine come go cut hair join,abeg stick to d wig

22 May 2017 at 07:05
Vivian Reginalds said...

SMH!!!
When u look in thje mirror and realise how fugly u are ud come an goan still cut ur hair!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 May 2017 at 07:07
Anonymous said...

Even with the make up so ugly

22 May 2017 at 07:17
Anonymous said...

Nice hair cut

22 May 2017 at 07:35
Streetlighter's blogspot said...

So cute on her...hater gon hate.

22 May 2017 at 07:38
Ade Wale said...

She's still as beautiful as ever !!

22 May 2017 at 07:40
Anonymous said...

Black bobrisky

22 May 2017 at 07:48
Anonymous said...

Why os she using flowers to block her ugliness?

22 May 2017 at 07:55

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts