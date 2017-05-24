“It’s true but the house doesn’t belong to me, that’s for my wife. I am not the type that should be making noise about such things. But I thank God for everything. I told God since more than 10 years I had built a house for my mother that I will do something similar for my wife as well because she really deserves it. Now, God has answered my prayer. She’s a wife that stands by me at all time. So, if I have done more than that, she deserves it. And in few months, it will be opened officially.”
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Wednesday, 24 May 2017
Fuji musician, Obesere builds multimillion naira mansion for his wife in Ibadan, Oyo state (photo)
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 5/24/2017 11:41:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment