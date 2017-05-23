 Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye goes on trial for alleged bribery | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 23 May 2017

Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye goes on trial for alleged bribery

Park Geun-hye, the former president of South Korea appeared in court early on Tuesday and denied that she engaged in bribery and leaking government secrets at the start of a criminal trial that could send South Korea's first female leader to prison for life if convicted. 
 
Police escorted her in handcuffs with her eyes downcast, into court for her first public appearance since she was jailed on March 31, 2017 based on the same corruption allegations that led to her removal from office.

Park emerged from a bus with her inmate number 503 attached to her dark-colored jacket, walked into the Seoul Central District Court and sat before a three-judge panel.

Park's trial is expected to take several months.
Posted by at 5/23/2017 09:27:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts