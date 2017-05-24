Former Senate president, David Mark mocks Gov. Ortom over his wheelbarrow distribution to youths in Benue (Video)

Former Senate president, David Mark, has condemned the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom over his distribution of wheelbarrows to youths as part of his empowerment plans.
Mark, an Indigene of Benue state expressed his disapproval at the governor on Tuesday, May 23, at the Rivers state Government House during the commissioning of the remodeled Brick House, the former Government House in the state.
He said:
“Whilst people are here commissioning roads, commissioning projects and all other development projects brought to Rivers state, in my home state (Benue), they are giving out wheelbarrows to empower people.“This is not my first visit to commission projects in Rivers state. I was here less than a year ago to commission one of the roads; I noticed the tremendous improvement in the delivery of democracy dividends.“When the next election comes, you don’t need to bother with all manner of propaganda; these works would campaign for you.”
Governor Samuel Ortom was highly criticized by Nigerians on social media when images of branded wheelbarrows with the governor's name were seen and said to have been distributed to youths in Benue State as part of his empowerment plans.
Although, the governor later issued a statement, where he said the wheelbarrow distribution wasn't part of his empowerment plans and ordered the removal of his name inscribed on them.
Watch the video below...
