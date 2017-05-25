 Former basketballer Rashad McCants blames relationship with Khloe Kardashian for failed NBA career | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 25 May 2017

Former basketballer Rashad McCants blames relationship with Khloe Kardashian for failed NBA career

Former pro-basketball player Rashad McCants says his relationship with Khloe Kardashian back in 2008/9 is the biggest regret of his career as it negatively affected his career. He's also said that Khloe fabricated that he cheated on her for a “Keeping Up With the Kardashian” storyline.


From the Charlotte Observer

Two failed stints in the NBA Development League and a handful of international stops have been his only options. The UNC allegations haven’t helped, nor has his reputation as a bad locker room presence. But McCants’ biggest regret was his highly-publicized relationship with reality TV star Khloe Kardashian late in his career, which he said gave people an opportunity to doubt his commitment to the NBA.
“Without that situation in play, I’m a $60-70 million player,” McCants said. “Easily.”
