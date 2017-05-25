Former basketballer Rashad McCants blames relationship with Khloe Kardashian for failed NBA career

From the Charlotte Observer
Two failed stints in the NBA Development League and a handful of international stops have been his only options. The UNC allegations haven’t helped, nor has his reputation as a bad locker room presence. But McCants’ biggest regret was his highly-publicized relationship with reality TV star Khloe Kardashian late in his career, which he said gave people an opportunity to doubt his commitment to the NBA.
“Without that situation in play, I’m a $60-70 million player,” McCants said. “Easily.”
No comments:
Post a Comment