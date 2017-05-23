 Former Barcelona President, Sandro Rosell has been arrested | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 23 May 2017

Former Barcelona President, Sandro Rosell has been arrested

Former Barcelona President, Sandro Rosell, has been arrested as part of a money-laundering investigation.

According to Spanish newspaper El Confidencial, the arrests are part of a joint operation between the Spanish police and the FBI, related to the United States-led investigation into corruption at FIFA.
A number of other people were also held as police raided nine offices and homes in north-eastern Catalonia. 

Rosell was Barcelona president from 2010 to 2014, when he resigned following a Spanish court’s decision to investigate the 2013 signing of Neymar.  In June 2016, Barcelona paid a fine of 5.5million euros (£4.7m) over Neymar move from Santos. The club was accused of tax fraud, which it denied.  

Rosell’s wife was among those arrested.
