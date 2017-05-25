 Finally, Senate passes the Petroleum Industry Bill | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 25 May 2017

Finally, Senate passes the Petroleum Industry Bill

The senate today passed the Petroleum Industry Bill. Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who presided over the house today, said the senate had broken the 17 years jinx that have surrounded the passage of the bill...
3 comments:

CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Wow!!! Finally


Long live LIB

25 May 2017 at 16:51
Obinna Isaac said...

This is a welcomed development

25 May 2017 at 16:56
Eldie said...

after how many years of begging government to include more nigerians in the upstream petroleum industry it is now that they are

passing the bill. what happened. did the shell and chevron bribes stop flowing in?

25 May 2017 at 16:57

