Finally, Senate passes the Petroleum Industry Bill
The senate today passed the Petroleum Industry Bill. Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who presided over the house today, said the senate had broken the 17 years jinx that have surrounded the passage of the bill...
3 comments:
Wow!!! Finally
Long live LIB
This is a welcomed development
after how many years of begging government to include more nigerians in the upstream petroleum industry it is now that they are
click here now for penis enlargement
passing the bill. what happened. did the shell and chevron bribes stop flowing in?
Post a Comment