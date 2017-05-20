FG reportedly paid 2million Euros for the release of 82 Chibok school girls- BBC report claims

The Federal government has however not denied claims that there were negotiation with the sect members for the release of the girls. However the details of the negotiations were not clearly stated.
In this new report by BBC, it is alleged that 2 million euros was released in exchange for the girls. Part of the report reads
"The release of the 82 girls came with a price. Five senior Boko Haram militants were moved from a high security unit to be driven to freedom. The details of the deal are sketchy. Our sources don’t want to be named and their version of events is hard to confirm, but they say the men were high-level Boko Haram bomb-makers, and that they were accompanied by two million euros in cash. Paying a ransom as well as swapping prisoners was a sticking point that almost unravelled the whole deal, one source tells us. It should have happened sooner, but the president was hesitating about freeing the five – and especially about the money,” says the person with detailed knowledge of the deal. Persuading him was “very, very difficult. It was the most difficult part of the whole negotiation. He didn’t want to pay any money. “The ransom was two million euros. Boko Haram asked for euros. They chose the suspects and they gave us the list of girls who would be freed.”Read the full report bbc.co.uk/chibok_girls
HOW MANY boko haram commanders and terrorists were released in the swap for 82 girls?
That is what the buhari presidency has been so silent on. The GEJ government could not get the girls because it could not get itself to agree to the swap demands by boko haram. Did the demands get any less outrageous? They have been given 2 million euros to revitalise their war against this country and buy new weapons. How many of them were released? Is buhari's FG spending 2 million euros on arming, training, equipping, outfitting, properly feeding, and paying promptly the salaries of the soldiers being sent to put their lives on the line against these murderers? And, the police also? Oh, and let's not forget 2 million euros to ensure a course of psychiatric and psychological care and medical attention as a matter of course, as compulsory, for EACH AND EVERY soldier, no matter the rank, after a tour of duty on the war front. PTSD.
I swear some politicians are behind this shot period.so this how you rub the government
Wash wash and rubbish, I wept for Nigeria.
hmmmm NEVER NEGOTIATE WITH TERRORISTS!
That is why the buhari presidency has been so silent on. The GEJ government
could not get the girls because it could not get itself to agree to the demands by boko haram.
I can't understand the height of foolishness our leaders display. First it was three Boko Haram extremist, now five... What the heck is actually going on? Imagine the explosives and other weapons, planes these extremists will acquire with that kind of money. I don't know again o. Their stories are always contradictory. God help this country 🙏
Haaaaaa..... 2million euros to book haram?
Buhari will never rest in peace when he finally dies
If it is actually proved that the fedrral govt paid the bomb makers and then released them ( i doubt if any sensible govt will do this) then it simply means that the federal govt is indirectly the problem here
No wonder the bh bombings have intensified. A fetish,lieing nation
Story for d gods😏#yimu
We Negotiated with terrorist. Exchanged 5bomb makers with cash . I weep for nigeria
Cj it id worth it.Even if its 10millon pounds its fucking worth it.It it was your mom or your sister that was caught by biko and they are raping them 24 hours evdryvday u go dey talk this thrash. Let dem use d moni to buy arms we don't fucking care but one day dey will be crushed It took some time bfor Biafra was defeated by d federal troops how much more biko.The fight with boko was political and religious if not dey would av wiped dem out.gej was fucking weak dat was y he couldnt cut a deal with boko
No amount is enough for the life's of 82 girls world countries even united State do it.
Jst imagine? Govt full of deceit.
My dear. It's time to leave Naija. No matter where, even if na Ghana, or Benin republic. We are doomed. Choi
American did it.It worth it thank your God nor of your family members are not among them..nuel
Don't judge with sentiment thank God you don't have any family members there.American did it....nuel
