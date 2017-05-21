FG renames Federal University in Ekiti after former governor of old Western region, late Gen. Adebayo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo Saturday announced that the Federal government has renamed the Federal University Oye-Ekiti after the the former governor of the old Western region, late Maj. Gen. Adeyinka Adebayo pictured above. Osinbajo made the announcement at the funeral of the former governor who died on March 8th.
"General Adebayo’s life was a light-bearing one. Though kindled in the ancient town of Iyin in Ekiti State in Nigeria, his light shone brightly for the world to see. In an obituary in the Times of London on April 18, 2017, he was described and I quote, ‘Governor of the Old Western Region of Nigeria whose attempt to promote the peace and attempt to prevent the Biafran war failed with devastating consequences for the nation. Whatever may be said of what eventually spiralled into the civil war, General Adebayo’s role in the quest for peace did not go unnoticed. In fact, this became his most important imprimatur and all through his life.
We can never thank the late general enough for his service and sacrifice to the nation. But we must also not take for granted the labour of this redoubtable hero. Indeed, we owe him a duty to continue to pursue the values which his iconic life represented. It is for this reason that the Federal Government of Nigeria has decided, in recognition of his service to Nigeria, to rename the federal university in Ekiti the Adeyinka Adebayo Federal University.”he said.
Osinbajo added that the Federal government will accordingly send a bill for an amendment of the Act establishing the University to the National Assembly to reflect the new name.
This is one of the best news I have read concerning FG activities
