FFK's wife, Precious Chikwendu celebrates her birthday with beautiful new photos

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode's wife and mother of his son, Aragorn, Precious Chikwendu, is celebrating her birthday today. Sharing beautiful new photos of herself on IG, she wrote;
"I can't help but take a moment and look back at my journey so far. It's been awesome. Every hurdle has been both inspiring and elevating.
"I appreciate the sweat and tears cos they formed the trail. I bore them with all pleasure, knowing that I have a finish line to cross.
"I set the pace, always communing with the I Am That I Am and never forgetting that with Him ahead I need not look back. #myreflections #birthdaygirl"
