 Femi Fani-Kayode celebrates daughter, Remilekun as she graduates from Lincoln Community School, Ghana | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Sunday, 28 May 2017

Femi Fani-Kayode celebrates daughter, Remilekun as she graduates from Lincoln Community School, Ghana

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode is celebrating his daughter, Oluwaremilekun, after she graduated from Lincoln Community School - an international college preparatory school in Accra, Ghana. She is his only child from his marriage to Regina-Hanson Amonoo in 1997. Read his sweet message to her below.

"Congratulations to my beautiful daughter Remi who just finished her graduation ceremony at the famous American 'Lincoln Community School' in Accra, Ghana. I watched the whole proceedings from beginning to end with tears of joy running down my cheeks. I am so proud of her.

"She is a beautiful and brilliant young lady and now she is on her way to University in the United States.  Thank you Regina for being such a wonderful mother to this blessing of a young lady. She is my world and I thank and love you both with all my heart. I give God the glory for your lives and for all that He has done for us. He has been so faithful."
Posted by at 5/28/2017 05:29:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts