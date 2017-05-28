"Congratulations to my beautiful daughter Remi who just finished her graduation ceremony at the famous American 'Lincoln Community School' in Accra, Ghana. I watched the whole proceedings from beginning to end with tears of joy running down my cheeks. I am so proud of her.
"She is a beautiful and brilliant young lady and now she is on her way to University in the United States. Thank you Regina for being such a wonderful mother to this blessing of a young lady. She is my world and I thank and love you both with all my heart. I give God the glory for your lives and for all that He has done for us. He has been so faithful."
Sunday, 28 May 2017
Femi Fani-Kayode celebrates daughter, Remilekun as she graduates from Lincoln Community School, Ghana
