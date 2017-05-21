 Father who raped his daughter for 20 years caught by secret recording | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Sunday, 21 May 2017

Father who raped his daughter for 20 years caught by secret recording

A father has been exposed and jailed for raping his daughter regularly for 20 years after she released a recording of him boasting about his actions. He was charged with five counts of rape which he initially denied but he was eventually convicted and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Raymond Prescott, 54, first attacked Layla Bell, 31, when she was just seven years old. Layla of Clifton, Nottingham, said her father would go from being her best friend this minute to being a sexual predator the next.


He often taunted her and made foul comments, including telling her the abuse was the "best sex he’d ever had"

In 2001, Layla, who is now married with four kids of her own, reported the abuse to police but soon withdrew charges, claiming relatives harassed her. So she waited until she had gathered enough evidence before she took the case up again. She described how her father would grope her while shouting: "I’m having sex with my own daughter" and told of how she opened up to her mother but she did nothing about it.

She said: "I told my mum but she wouldn’t even look at me or speak to me. I think she was more ashamed that she hadn’t known before. She believed me I think, but was in shock."

Her father tried to attack her again in December 2012, so she took advantage of that opportunity and recorded him as he confessed to his crimes. In the chilling clip, Prescott can be heard saying that she's the only one he enjoys having sex with.

"I can’t have sex with anyone else and enjoy it, so I want to have sex with you," her father's voice can be heard in the seven-minute recording.
Layla is heard telling him: “This is weird. It’s wrong and you know it. You were grabbing my arse in front of my friend.”

Layla passed the evidence to police in February 2013 and waived her right to anonymity. She told in detail how her father started to abuse her sexually when she was only 7 and would often rape her after everyone had left the house. He continued till she was 27. Prescott also taught Layla to drink, giving her alcohol from a young age. She started drinking heavily when she was only 14.

"The very first time he did it I was seven. He said he was proud of me for not wetting the bed and told me I was going to get a present. He took me into the bedroom after everyone else had gone to school and laid me down on the floor. He ran his hands up me and took my skirt off but I can’t fully recall what happened next. I blocked it out of my head because it happened at such a young age, but I knew it was very bad."

She added: "I remember he took me into his bed and performed oral sex when I must have been nine or ten. He would tell me it was our little secret and I was his special little girl."

Prescott, of Clifton, Nottingham, was charged with five counts of rape and was eventually convicted at Nottingham Crown Court. Layla expressed pleasure at the 12-year jail sentence her father got, describing it as "brilliant".
Posted by at 5/21/2017 04:07:00 pm

30 comments:

GALORE said...

What kind of Yoruba demon father is this?

How would you rape your child for good twenty years?





@Galore

21 May 2017 at 16:22
Anonymous said...

A beast

21 May 2017 at 16:36
Anonymous said...

Sickening!!!!!

21 May 2017 at 16:40
Anonymous said...

Wicked somebori, nasty man, someone should beat him very well.

21 May 2017 at 16:43
Anonymous said...

You're either insane or incredibly stupid!
While you're entitled to your opinion, your opinion actually made me think of the above regarding your state of mind!
#MyOpinionAboutYou

21 May 2017 at 16:48
girly said...

Hahahahahaah Galore and cray talk

21 May 2017 at 16:49
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Evil

21 May 2017 at 16:59
Anonymous said...

Galore u must be crazy.....which one is yoruba demon now...mtcheeeewww demented fellow

21 May 2017 at 17:02
Anonymous said...

Galore u must be crazy.....which one is yoruba demon now...mtcheeeewww demented fellow

21 May 2017 at 17:02
Anonymous said...

Oni kure ..Ona she adnu ni..Oma shofo ni..Oni shorire ..Emi ma sho fo ni..No be una den do am for Anambra..Onisha..Abia..Imo..Akwa Ibom where the existence of raping,rituals,armed robbery and all kinds of evil doers live..
I wonder who gonna fortify Ibo land bcos of many atrocities una don commit ...that is why Ibo will continue living in abject poverty or being a pauper or living wretchedly for live and na so e go be...ni agbara Sango..Obatala..and Iye moja..Ase

21 May 2017 at 17:06
Anonymous said...

Oni kure ..Ona she adnu ni..Oma shofo ni..Oni shorire ..Emi ma sho fo ni..No be una den do am for Anambra..Onisha..Abia..Imo..Akwa Ibom where the existence of raping,rituals,armed robbery and all kinds of evil doers live..
I wonder who gonna fortify Ibo land bcos of many atrocities una don commit ...that is why Ibo will continue living in abject poverty or being a pauper or living wretchedly for live and na so e go be...ni agbara Sango..Obatala..and Iye moja..Ase

21 May 2017 at 17:06
Anonymous said...

Oni kure ..Ona she adnu ni..Oma shofo ni..Oni shorire ..Emi ma sho fo ni..No be una den do am for Anambra..Onisha..Abia..Imo..Akwa Ibom where the existence of raping,rituals,armed robbery and all kinds of evil doers live..
I wonder who gonna fortify Ibo land bcos of many atrocities una don commit ...that is why Ibo will continue living in abject poverty or being a pauper or living wretchedly for live and na so e go be...ni agbara Sango..Obatala..and Iye moja..Ase

21 May 2017 at 17:07
Saphire Muna said...

You want them to skin u alive?

21 May 2017 at 17:08
Anthony Emeka Nwosu said...

Now this is madness and height of perversion. This is damn crazy
www.etimes.com.ng

21 May 2017 at 17:10
Anthony Emeka Nwosu said...

It's just terrible

21 May 2017 at 17:10
samuel Ezebuchi said...

D gal sef...hw can she let herself be raped for 20 good yrs by her father?

21 May 2017 at 17:10
Anonymous said...

What a bastard. He should be castrated

21 May 2017 at 17:13
Akeem Opayemi said...

For window blinds wallpapers and curtains please call 08160856785.

21 May 2017 at 17:23
Emeka Izuogu said...

Just 12years sentence?!

They should sentence him to death..but wait first so them fit rape person for 20years and she will not talk,abi she later gave consent

21 May 2017 at 17:31
Anonymous said...

What do you mean Yoruba Demon? Can't you write without showing all this ethnic bias. Rgds Kazy.

21 May 2017 at 17:40
Anonymous said...

Up until she was 27... It was consensual sex... Sick father and daughter.

21 May 2017 at 17:45
Tori said...

how does a man have an erection for his own daughter? the man must have serious

click here now for penis enlargement

mental issues and should be locked up for a long time in prison where he can be anal raped by gay prisoners.

21 May 2017 at 18:15
Anonymous said...

Asshole,did you go to school at all?you are not qualified to be on this platform

21 May 2017 at 18:16
Nnenne George said...

He no try at all.. he needs to be castrated..

21 May 2017 at 18:18
Anonymous said...

Father from hell

21 May 2017 at 18:20
angel igbafe said...

Disgusting

21 May 2017 at 18:27
angel igbafe said...

Disgusting

21 May 2017 at 18:28
Anonymous said...

Basterd!!!!may u see other prisonals dat will scater ur anus with sex even after u develope hemorriod,idiot.

21 May 2017 at 18:43
GALORE said...

@Anonymous "orubebes "

I am more than qualified

Last I checked, I am using my Data


Oya, run along... Yoruba demons




@Galore

21 May 2017 at 18:47
christie benjamin said...

Stupid bastard!

21 May 2017 at 18:48

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts