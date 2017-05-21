Father who raped his daughter for 20 years caught by secret recording

Raymond Prescott, 54, first attacked Layla Bell, 31, when she was just seven years old. Layla of Clifton, Nottingham, said her father would go from being her best friend this minute to being a sexual predator the next.
He often taunted her and made foul comments, including telling her the abuse was the "best sex he’d ever had"
In 2001, Layla, who is now married with four kids of her own, reported the abuse to police but soon withdrew charges, claiming relatives harassed her. So she waited until she had gathered enough evidence before she took the case up again. She described how her father would grope her while shouting: "I’m having sex with my own daughter" and told of how she opened up to her mother but she did nothing about it.
She said: "I told my mum but she wouldn’t even look at me or speak to me. I think she was more ashamed that she hadn’t known before. She believed me I think, but was in shock."
Her father tried to attack her again in December 2012, so she took advantage of that opportunity and recorded him as he confessed to his crimes. In the chilling clip, Prescott can be heard saying that she's the only one he enjoys having sex with.
"I can’t have sex with anyone else and enjoy it, so I want to have sex with you," her father's voice can be heard in the seven-minute recording.
Layla is heard telling him: “This is weird. It’s wrong and you know it. You were grabbing my arse in front of my friend.”
Layla passed the evidence to police in February 2013 and waived her right to anonymity. She told in detail how her father started to abuse her sexually when she was only 7 and would often rape her after everyone had left the house. He continued till she was 27. Prescott also taught Layla to drink, giving her alcohol from a young age. She started drinking heavily when she was only 14.
"The very first time he did it I was seven. He said he was proud of me for not wetting the bed and told me I was going to get a present. He took me into the bedroom after everyone else had gone to school and laid me down on the floor. He ran his hands up me and took my skirt off but I can’t fully recall what happened next. I blocked it out of my head because it happened at such a young age, but I knew it was very bad."
She added: "I remember he took me into his bed and performed oral sex when I must have been nine or ten. He would tell me it was our little secret and I was his special little girl."
30 comments:
What kind of Yoruba demon father is this?
How would you rape your child for good twenty years?
@Galore
A beast
Sickening!!!!!
Wicked somebori, nasty man, someone should beat him very well.
You're either insane or incredibly stupid!
While you're entitled to your opinion, your opinion actually made me think of the above regarding your state of mind!
#MyOpinionAboutYou
Hahahahahaah Galore and cray talk
Evil
Galore u must be crazy.....which one is yoruba demon now...mtcheeeewww demented fellow
Galore u must be crazy.....which one is yoruba demon now...mtcheeeewww demented fellow
Oni kure ..Ona she adnu ni..Oma shofo ni..Oni shorire ..Emi ma sho fo ni..No be una den do am for Anambra..Onisha..Abia..Imo..Akwa Ibom where the existence of raping,rituals,armed robbery and all kinds of evil doers live..
I wonder who gonna fortify Ibo land bcos of many atrocities una don commit ...that is why Ibo will continue living in abject poverty or being a pauper or living wretchedly for live and na so e go be...ni agbara Sango..Obatala..and Iye moja..Ase
Oni kure ..Ona she adnu ni..Oma shofo ni..Oni shorire ..Emi ma sho fo ni..No be una den do am for Anambra..Onisha..Abia..Imo..Akwa Ibom where the existence of raping,rituals,armed robbery and all kinds of evil doers live..
I wonder who gonna fortify Ibo land bcos of many atrocities una don commit ...that is why Ibo will continue living in abject poverty or being a pauper or living wretchedly for live and na so e go be...ni agbara Sango..Obatala..and Iye moja..Ase
Oni kure ..Ona she adnu ni..Oma shofo ni..Oni shorire ..Emi ma sho fo ni..No be una den do am for Anambra..Onisha..Abia..Imo..Akwa Ibom where the existence of raping,rituals,armed robbery and all kinds of evil doers live..
I wonder who gonna fortify Ibo land bcos of many atrocities una don commit ...that is why Ibo will continue living in abject poverty or being a pauper or living wretchedly for live and na so e go be...ni agbara Sango..Obatala..and Iye moja..Ase
You want them to skin u alive?
Now this is madness and height of perversion. This is damn crazy
www.etimes.com.ng
It's just terrible
D gal sef...hw can she let herself be raped for 20 good yrs by her father?
What a bastard. He should be castrated
For window blinds wallpapers and curtains please call 08160856785.
Just 12years sentence?!
They should sentence him to death..but wait first so them fit rape person for 20years and she will not talk,abi she later gave consent
What do you mean Yoruba Demon? Can't you write without showing all this ethnic bias. Rgds Kazy.
Up until she was 27... It was consensual sex... Sick father and daughter.
how does a man have an erection for his own daughter? the man must have serious
click here now for penis enlargement
mental issues and should be locked up for a long time in prison where he can be anal raped by gay prisoners.
Asshole,did you go to school at all?you are not qualified to be on this platform
He no try at all.. he needs to be castrated..
Father from hell
Disgusting
Disgusting
Basterd!!!!may u see other prisonals dat will scater ur anus with sex even after u develope hemorriod,idiot.
@Anonymous "orubebes "
I am more than qualified
Last I checked, I am using my Data
Oya, run along... Yoruba demons
@Galore
Stupid bastard!
Post a Comment