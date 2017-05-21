Father beats his 7-year-old son to death in Rivers state

A police source in Port Harcourt confirmed this.A female neighbor of the deceased said that Inimgba was not an attentive father and would abandon George, forcing him to fend for himself.
The neighbor said only days before, on Thursday precisely, she bought a pencil for him to use at school only for her to hear he had been killed by his father.
She told Vanguard. “Just this week, I saw this little boy at a shop, people gathered around him. He stole a doughnut and everyone was blaming his father, saying he wasn’t giving him food and that, that was why the boy stole. They said the father and the boy’s step mum maltreated him. I saw scar all over his body. The people he stole the doughnuts from even gave him more doughnuts and soft drink. I took the little boy to my house and interviewed him. He was an intelligent boy. He told me the same thing and even asked me to give him a pencil to school which I did.
I also bought biscuits for him, took photograph of him before he left. I promised to see his father but couldn’t due to my tight schedule this (last week). This morning, I woke up to hear that his father has killed him. The father beat him to death. The father is at the Amadi police station now while the little boy’s body has been taken to the mogue. I saw the father briefly being held at the station as he was claiming that he only beat him small”, she said
According to Sri George who shared the incident on Instagram, the father and the boy's stepmother have now been handed over to the police...
Too bad. Rip
Words fails me... I don't know any punishment that is appropriate for that beast of a man.. Chop him into pieces and feed him to dogs or to throw him whole to lions to feed on? My hrt is bleeding for real
Nigeria Police Angrily shot the man inside prison
Please let's start a #justice4GeorgePH if not the 'father' would be released after 'setting' NPF. That little soul needs justice. Warning to mothers, 'never leave your child for another woman to care for'
May his soul rest in peace. men control your anger.
why is he acting remorseful now that he has killed the child. when you tell
them to be careful with how they beat their children, they would tell you this is africa.
Hmmm
... Merited happiness
Maka why kill the useless man
Ehhh Dnt kone what to say about such.ppls are looking for kids here is a cow killing d one he has.may God have mercy.may his young n innocent soul rest in peace.
This is heartbreaking!
Please let that man die with that useless wife of his!
It's a pity!
this so pathetic. I almost shedded tears at seeing the pix. Wat an innocent boy. Rip
This man should be in prison and forgotten there
Cruelty over your biological child, An infant for that matter. The father has a special place I hell
Oh no what a way to treat a child. It's over now. RIP child. To the Father and stepmother may God deal with the both of you. By the way where is the child's mother? Mothers please take care of your children ooo.
They needs to face the full wrath of their wickedness.
It starts with the occasional slap, until it turns into murder. He's clearly been physically abusing the child for a long time.
Rip little Angel. Unbelievable.
stupid father...
God keep mothers to care for their children cause no one can care for a child like its mother (in most cases).
