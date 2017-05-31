Fashola advocates for decrease in House rent nationwide

Speaking at the inauguration of the board members of the Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria in Abuja, Fashola said going by the economic slow down being experienced globally, most house owners have adjusted their rent by giving their tenants some discount but in Nigeria, that has not been the case. Speaking, Fashola said;
"Just recently, I checked the property markets in some other jurisdictions and because there is a global economic slowdown, what we see is that people are offering discounts in order to ensure optimum occupancy. But I’m not sure that the practice is the same here. So are these values consistent with the realities? Why are we not seeing rates, rents and values drop? Why are we having many houses unoccupied when people are looking for accommodation? The argument sometimes has been that properties are valued higher so that it can have impact on percentages and commissions. Let me just ask you a question since everybody is here; is there nothing that we can do in this country about this practice of demanding rent for two, three years in advance from people who get their salaries monthly in arrears? Is there nothing that can be done, because we can’t continue like this?”
12 comments:
The same man who imposed all sorts of altrocious land levies on landlords in Lagos. After paying all the levies, you want me to reduce rent. Hypocrisy
In the spirit of the global economic slowdown, let the government too also give Landlords a discount on Land Use Charge, Tenement rates and other property taxes/levies.
First talk to Dangote and co to reduce the cost of cement!
House rent in Port Harcourt is worse. A self contain goes for as much as 150k-250k or more depending on the area
First, address the cost of building materials.
When you control the prices of these
We can continue
ok...
What an hypocrisy!!! After burdened the landlords with huge Land Use when he was governor?!
Shifting responsibility,Mr minister give us electricity as you promised and leave land lords alone,when your government caused us hardship what do you think.
Fashola are you joking? With cost of everything on the high side you are talking of people collecting 1yr, 2yrs rent. I think if govt change salaries to bi-weekly and put policies around everything govt controls. It will take time but it will surely work.
Especially in Lagos State. Pls tell them, instead they are increasing rents. Haba!!!
You are a stupid man why did government increase fuel price mumu so why won't owner of houses increas their houses na you buy or build the house for them.mumu talk. Tell buhari to reduce the water and light bills first
