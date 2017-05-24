 Fashion enterpreneur Ivy Ekong launches her new fashion online stores with stunning new collections‎. | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 24 May 2017

Fashion enterpreneur Ivy Ekong launches her new fashion online stores with stunning new collections‎.

The Fashion blogger turned Fashion designer is out  with her flagship clothing collections, having  established herself as a fashion expert with her widely  read popular fashion blog, Ivy draws upon her lifelong love of all things fashion to create a collection which is at once fashion-forward and utterly timeless.

With items to suit every body type, she has crafted her collection with the needs and wants of today’s modern, fashion-loving woman and those who want to give fashion a try  in mind.

According to the excited new designer“It was really just for me at first, and I later changed it to accomodate  every woman out there who wants to wear good quality clothings at an affordable price,”   “All our pieces were designed for that girl who’s got curves, and who doesn’t have curves but wants to feel like she’s got curves when she wears an outfit. I had a very feminine idea in mind.”
Ivy is a fashion and beauty blogger, she just added design to her ever growing resume. She  is a writer and contributor for several online blogs such as The Huffington Post UK. She is well known for her eclectic fashion inspiration and for providing her fans with a strong dose of sartorial inspiration, combining high-end luxury pieces with items from the high-street or unusual vintage finds.

 Ivy’s fashion credentials are formidable; from her early experiences as a high fashion model and a stylist, to the establishment of her bespoke styling and image consultancy company, which was later followed with the fashion blog and community IvyEkongFashion.com – the progression from fashion specialist to a fashion designer seemed like an amazing progression.

The new  collection comprised of an elegant neutral colour palette, with plans to add more variety as the business progresses.  As a wife and mother to two lovely girls , female empowerment is high on Ivy 's  list of priorities when designing. She  empowers women through the t-shirts and clothing she designs.

The brand is sexy , high quality clothings, and   very affordable,which is hard to find these days. Ivy captures her expectations in the ssentence "We’ve tried to create a balance so that every woman and girl can feel confident in our collection which enhances their beauty, When I was designing the T-shirts, I had women who have experienced bullying in one way or the other in mind.’’ I hope they can see themselves as beautiful in my collection.

Discover the collection for yourself at https://ivyekongfashion.co.uk/shop/

About the company: Ivy Ekong Fashion is an online store for women of all ages, styles, and background. Ivy Ekong Fashion is for that woman who wants to be noticed, that woman who wants to stand out in a classic way. Ivy Ekong Fashion  (www.ivyekongfashion.com ) was first launched  as a fashion beauty and lifestyle blog  in 2013 in London. 4 years after running  her fashion blog with huge success and with a large fan base that cuts across the world, Ivy decided to expand the brand by launching her own clothing line (www.ivyekongfashion.co.uk)  Her flagship collection on her new online store is a woman’s heaven.  Find out more https://ivyekongfashion.co.uk.

