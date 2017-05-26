Fans mock Nicki Minaj for this Balmain crocodile skin outfit

Rapper, Nicki Minaj shared this photo of the Balmain outfit she wore to perform at the Amfar GALA dinner in Cannes, but some non-fans weren't feeling it. Some said she looked like a dying cockroach, while others made other unflattering comments. More photos and comments after the cut..
4 comments:
She likes to be different
... Merited happiness
GOOD suddenly fans have common sense
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
People will always critcize unconstructively.. Haba! She looks so cute jor
THEIR WAHALA
