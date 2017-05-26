 Fans mock Nicki Minaj for this Balmain crocodile skin outfit | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 26 May 2017

Fans mock Nicki Minaj for this Balmain crocodile skin outfit

Rapper, Nicki Minaj shared this photo of the Balmain outfit she wore to perform at the Amfar GALA dinner in Cannes, but some non-fans weren't feeling it. Some said she looked like a dying cockroach, while others made other unflattering comments. More photos and comments after the cut..



4 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

She likes to be different


... Merited happiness

26 May 2017 at 09:12
Vivian Reginalds said...

GOOD suddenly fans have common sense
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

26 May 2017 at 09:15
iamdrims dapo said...

People will always critcize unconstructively.. Haba! She looks so cute jor

26 May 2017 at 09:18
OSINANL said...

THEIR WAHALA

26 May 2017 at 09:21

