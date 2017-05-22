Explosion rocks Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester several people injured

Thousands of Ariana Grande fans experienced a frightening concert experience Monday evening when two loud bangs described as "explosions" rocked the arena. sending scores of people running for safety.
According to various attendees tweeting from the Manchester Arena in the United Kingdom, a loud sound was heard prompting several fans to leave the area.
Police were called and rushed out to the scene.
"Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available," Greater Manchester police shared.
Authorities would late release a statement confirming that they are responding to reports of an explosion. There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured.
Ariana was promptly removed from the stage and is said to be okay.
