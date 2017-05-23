Exclusive pictures from igosave birthday bash

Popular Comedian igosave added another year on May 20th, he was hosted friends and colleagues to an exclusive birthday bash at Eddyz wine bar GRA port Harcourt yesterday with some of his industry friends like; Tuface Idibia, Timaya, Maleke, Okon Lagos, BBA house mate Keme, nollywood diva Ibinabo Fribesima others were the Deputy speaker delta state house of assembly Hon. Friday Osanebi, Hon. Sibor of Rivers state, hon Dr Kenneth chisom, Mr Eddy CEO Eddyz wine bar Port Harcourt. More photos after the cut...
