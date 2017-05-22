Exclusive photos of suspected thief caught after stealing Samsung S5 and a tablet in Ogun State

A suspected thief who has been terrorizing the neighborhood of Akute in Ogun State was caught early Sunday after stealing Samsung s5 mobile phone and a tab from a compound.The suspect who is specialized in jumping into people's compound despite the fence being protected with barbed wire was caught at about 9am this morning after committing the crime in the early hours of the day.
When LIB correspondent spoke to one of the residents in the area who identified himself as Taiwo, he said:
'He committed the crime at about 5am this morning. So I and some boys in the street tracked him to his hideout and caught him.
'He's specialized in jumping into people's compound. After jumping he uses a sharp object to cut off their window net to steal their belongings.'
'When we caught him, he admitted to being responsible for the unrest in the area,'he added.
8 comments:
There names na sorry dis time around
He doesn't deserve pity o
... Merited happiness
Petty thief.. his mates are stealing millions in govt and he is here stealing just Samsung phone. Onye oshi kobo kobo!!!
Instead of jungle justice, every citizen has the right to perform a citizen's arrest.
Don't get blood on your hands. Do not make yourself judge, Jury and executioners.
Serves him right i only hope he will get the appropriate purnishment for this. MICROFEM SECURITY AND ENERGY SOLUTION
Repent for Jesus died for us all.
HMM
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
