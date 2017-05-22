 Exclusive photos of suspected thief caught after stealing Samsung S5 and a tablet in Ogun State | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 22 May 2017

Exclusive photos of suspected thief caught after stealing Samsung S5 and a tablet in Ogun State

A suspected thief who has been terrorizing the neighborhood of Akute in Ogun State was caught early Sunday after stealing Samsung s5 mobile phone and a tab from a compound.
The suspect who is specialized in jumping into people's compound despite the fence being protected with barbed wire was caught at about 9am this morning after committing the crime in the early hours of the day.

When LIB correspondent spoke to one of the residents in the area who identified himself as Taiwo, he said:
'He committed the crime at about 5am this morning. So I and some boys in the street tracked him to his hideout and caught him.
'He's specialized in jumping into people's compound. After jumping he uses a sharp object to cut off their window net to steal their belongings.'
'When we caught him, he admitted to being responsible for the unrest in the area,'he added.
 The suspected thief has been handed over to Police officers stationed at Ajuwon, Ogun State.
8 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

There names na sorry dis time around

22 May 2017 at 06:28
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

He doesn't deserve pity o


... Merited happiness

22 May 2017 at 06:28
Nnenne George said...

Petty thief.. his mates are stealing millions in govt and he is here stealing just Samsung phone. Onye oshi kobo kobo!!!

22 May 2017 at 06:29
Anonymous said...

Instead of jungle justice, every citizen has the right to perform a citizen's arrest.

Don't get blood on your hands. Do not make yourself judge, Jury and executioners.

22 May 2017 at 06:52
Osinlu Mike said...

Serves him right i only hope he will get the appropriate purnishment for this. MICROFEM SECURITY AND ENERGY SOLUTION

22 May 2017 at 06:59
Anonymous said...

Repent for Jesus died for us all.

22 May 2017 at 07:08
Anonymous said...

22 May 2017 at 07:08
Vivian Reginalds said...

HMM
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 May 2017 at 07:11

Post a Comment

