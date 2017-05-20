 Exclusive photos: Check out the interior of I Go Dye's new home | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 20 May 2017

Exclusive photos: Check out the interior of I Go Dye's new home

The popular comedian recently built a house for his mum in Benin and this is the inside of the massive home. See more photos after the cut...



Posted by at 5/20/2017 09:41:00 am

35 comments:

Anonymous said...

GOOD THINKING ,GOOD HOME MAT GOD BLESS YOUR HAND WORK

20 May 2017 at 09:51
Anonymous said...

Wat does he do again...pls I don't want to hear that something happens to ur mom ooooo...Cos that's what celebrity in Naija does ..they make us believe they are doing it for their mom and then use her as a sacrifice for the dark secret cult they go join..

20 May 2017 at 09:52
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Wow! Just Wow!


Long live LIB

20 May 2017 at 09:54
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nice


... Merited happiness

20 May 2017 at 10:02
Vikki Audu said...

Amazing interiors

20 May 2017 at 10:02
Gabriel scofield Emeka Ekeh said...

Beautiful...God has graced your hustle already... Happy for you...

20 May 2017 at 10:05
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Nice

20 May 2017 at 10:07
lami said...

Too much of everything is bad.

20 May 2017 at 10:19
chy said...

Wow!so beautiful

20 May 2017 at 10:26
jummy said...

Where is that blogger Stella that was doubting the existence of the house? Because of that she stopped posting about it. God do for me o

20 May 2017 at 10:40
Emeka Izuogu said...

Really beautiful but gold theme is not my thing

20 May 2017 at 10:48
@MEETD®EALEVANS™ said...

Shio na only d sitting room u one show us

20 May 2017 at 10:49
Debbie Chelsea said...

Wow...lovely

20 May 2017 at 10:51
Temitope Irabor said...

Beautiful!!!!! Someday very very soon!!

20 May 2017 at 10:54
Anonymous said...

This is lovely

20 May 2017 at 10:58
Kiama Ibe said...

Woow, this is😙😙😙😙

20 May 2017 at 11:03
Anonymous said...

Razzzzzzz is an understatement....Why do nigerian's like all this goldigwe looking furniture.msheeeeeew

20 May 2017 at 11:07
Halima Yahaya said...

Lovely
www.halyms.blogspot.com

20 May 2017 at 11:09
Anonymous said...
This comment has been removed by a blog administrator.
20 May 2017 at 11:11
Chisom Ada said...

Wow, classy and epitome of beauty. I go dye truly has taste.

20 May 2017 at 11:12
Victoria Sampson said...

This is Lovely.
God bless I go die comedy.

20 May 2017 at 11:19
tova matthew said...

His mother will be like "na me be this"? Dope doper dopest interior.

20 May 2017 at 11:20
Manuel Kunmi said...

God bless his new home but I must say that the achitectural design of this house is below par 🏃🏃🏃

20 May 2017 at 11:21
El Fidel said...

Wow and wow

20 May 2017 at 11:22
Oghenetega said...

It's old school Rich interior .Good 4d Mom..

20 May 2017 at 11:32
Alloy Chikezie said...

Slick!

20 May 2017 at 11:32
Loveth Best said...

Money is Good. Bless You Bro

20 May 2017 at 11:33
chris okoye said...

Beautiful

20 May 2017 at 11:35
TheRealAkon said...

Leave it to the expert Interior Designers to make it look good.
Too much shine shine a beg.

This is so BOUDOIR look!!!!

20 May 2017 at 11:35
Agbomen said...

Awesome! Really awesome.

20 May 2017 at 11:48
Vivian Reginalds said...

ok
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

20 May 2017 at 12:10
samuel Ezebuchi said...

Money good o...beautiful!

20 May 2017 at 12:17
Anonymous said...

So na money from comedy show wey I go dye carry build this house?? So money dey comedy like this?, abi him say do other side biz

20 May 2017 at 12:21
Anonymous said...

OMG..this is hideous!!! Looks like a giant whale threw up in the house.

20 May 2017 at 12:33
Anonymous said...

