Exclusive photos: Check out the interior of I Go Dye's new home

GOOD THINKING ,GOOD HOME MAT GOD BLESS YOUR HAND WORK
Wat does he do again...pls I don't want to hear that something happens to ur mom ooooo...Cos that's what celebrity in Naija does ..they make us believe they are doing it for their mom and then use her as a sacrifice for the dark secret cult they go join..
Wow! Just Wow!Long live LIB
Nice... Merited happiness
Amazing interiors
Beautiful...God has graced your hustle already... Happy for you...
Nice
Too much of everything is bad.
Wow!so beautiful
Where is that blogger Stella that was doubting the existence of the house? Because of that she stopped posting about it. God do for me o
Really beautiful but gold theme is not my thing
Shio na only d sitting room u one show us
Wow...lovely
Beautiful!!!!! Someday very very soon!!
This is lovely
Woow, this is😙😙😙😙
Razzzzzzz is an understatement....Why do nigerian's like all this goldigwe looking furniture.msheeeeeew
Lovelywww.halyms.blogspot.com
Wow, classy and epitome of beauty. I go dye truly has taste.
This is Lovely. God bless I go die comedy.
His mother will be like "na me be this"? Dope doper dopest interior.
God bless his new home but I must say that the achitectural design of this house is below par 🏃🏃🏃
Wow and wow
It's old school Rich interior .Good 4d Mom..
Slick! Your comment will be visible after approval.
Money is Good. Bless You Bro
Beautiful
Leave it to the expert Interior Designers to make it look good. Too much shine shine a beg. This is so BOUDOIR look!!!!
Awesome! Really awesome.
ok-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Money good o...beautiful!
So na money from comedy show wey I go dye carry build this house?? So money dey comedy like this?, abi him say do other side biz
OMG..this is hideous!!! Looks like a giant whale threw up in the house.
