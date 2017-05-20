Ex-Tourism minister under GEJ's tenure, Edem Duke, dumps PDP for APC

According to him, his defection is based on the fact that APC is on the roadmap to salvage Nigeria.
“It is a declaration of my passion and determination that this country of ours requires the commitment and cooperation of all and sundry. I am one who is always passionate about the development of my community. Having taken a look at the political landscape of Nigeria, I believe I cannot be an inactive observer in the trend of development in our country today. It is a call to duty for us to salvage our country and that is principally the issue that influence my declaration for the APC today. For me what I see the APC is doing is rekindling hope in Nigeria and encouraging those who have active years left to join the task of constructing and reconstructing the various strata of our social, economic and cultural development and I think that I am a relevant player in all of that.”he said
Show me your friends and I'll tell you who you are. APC has lost its identity as a progressive party with the massive influx of corrupt politicians into the party from the other notoriously corrupt party.
