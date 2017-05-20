 Ex-Tourism minister under GEJ's tenure, Edem Duke, dumps PDP for APC | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 20 May 2017

Ex-Tourism minister under GEJ's tenure, Edem Duke, dumps PDP for APC

Former Minister of Tourism under the Goodluck Jonathan administration, Edem Duke, today announced his defection from PDP to APC. Duke announced his defection when he went to register as a member of the APC at the Edem Odo Ward in Akpabuyo local government area of Cross River State earlier today.

According to him, his defection is based on the fact that APC is on the roadmap to salvage Nigeria.



“It is a declaration of my passion and determination that this country of ours requires the commitment and cooperation of all and sundry. I am one who is always passionate about the development of my community. Having taken a look at the political landscape of Nigeria, I believe I cannot be an inactive observer in the trend of development in our country today. It is a call to duty for us to salvage our country and that is principally the issue that influence my declaration for the APC today. For me what I see the APC is doing is rekindling hope in Nigeria and encouraging those who have active years left to join the task of constructing and reconstructing the various strata of our social, economic and cultural development and I think that I am a relevant player in all of that.”he said
10 comments:

RareSpecie Z said...

Lol.
Shameless Mumu.

20 May 2017 at 20:22
Eve said...

so much for the age old concept of loyalty. after profiting from pdp and

milking nigeria dry, you now want to change ship when you see that pdp is no longer in power. stupid polithievians.

20 May 2017 at 20:29
GALORE said...

Unam ikot




@Galore

20 May 2017 at 20:33
dee boi said...

Another huge shameless thing... dee

20 May 2017 at 20:33
GALORE said...

I just laugh t people joining @APC.. You may join in south west or even north.. ..but not in Crossriver will any sane person vote for @APC... .i can bet everything in
me





@Galore

20 May 2017 at 20:35
Vivian Reginalds said...

cow
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

20 May 2017 at 21:05
Anonymous said...

Show me your friends and I'll tell you who you are. APC has lost its identity as a progressive party with the massive influx of corrupt politicians into the party from the other notoriously corrupt party.

20 May 2017 at 21:08
Anonymous said...

Something is not normal why all the defectors APC what of labor party n co.Nigeria politician and there selfish interest...nuel

20 May 2017 at 21:09
NGALANGA said...

Nigeria my country. Who are these fools deceiving?

20 May 2017 at 21:37
udeze obumneme said...

Ashawo kobo kobo

20 May 2017 at 21:40

Post a Comment

