 Ex BBN housemate, Eriata Ese defends her inability to state the full meaning of B.Sc. | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Saturday, 27 May 2017

Ex BBN housemate, Eriata Ese defends her inability to state the full meaning of B.Sc.

Big Brother Naija 2017 former (fake) housemate, Ese Eriata, was recently a guest on HipTV's show, 'Trending'. She was unable to to state the full meaning of abbreviation of "B.Sc." (Bachelor of Science). The video went viral and people have called her all sorts of names.

Eriata took to her Snapchat to defend herself saying it was a typical case of sudden loss of memory in front of camera. Read the rest of what she wrote after the cut...


Posted by at 5/27/2017 07:52:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts