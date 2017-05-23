Every time a public servant is an obstacle to anyone seeking approvals or licenses, he/she attacks the Nigerian economy and our future prosperity’ - Ag. President Yemi Osinbajo

The Executive Orders will significantly change some of the ways government business and operations are conducted in the country forthwith.
The Executive Orders broadly address
· Transparency and efficiency in the business environment which will ease doing business in the Nigeria.
· Support for Local Content in public procurement by the Federal Government.
· Timely submission of annual budgetary estimates by all statutory and non-statutory agencies, including companies owned by the Federal Government.
Some highlights of the Executive Orders;
1. Every Ministry, Department or Agency of the Federal Government must publish the full lists of requirements/conditions for obtaining products/services. This commences with immediate effect.
2. If there is any conflict between a published list of requirements and conditions and an unpublished list, the published list shall prevail.
3. Where a Government Agency fails to communicate approval/rejection of an application within stipulated time, application shall be deemed approved and granted
4. Where applications are rejected within stipulated timeline, the rejection must be issued with reasons.
5. Tourist and Business Entry Visas to Nigeria must now be issued or rejected with reason by Embassies within 48 hours of receipt of valid application.
6. The Apapa Port shall resume 24-hour operations within 30 days of the issuance of the Order
The executive orders also stipulate sanctions and punitive measures meant to address violations where necessary.
Video: https://youtu.be/H_988kN18q4
the problem has always been that civil servants are not punished when they block people's way when trying to do business with government.
thatis why it has been on for so long, just check out local governments for yourself.
So true,mr vp
This man is just amazing. These are the things we need to deat with for the future.
TRUE
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
2019 sure for u sir.
