"Eva and Caesar, take your time, there is no rush" Freeze defends Eva and Caesar's long engagement

Rapper, Eva and her fiance Caesar have been trending online following their 15 months engagement. There were rumours that the couple had broken up but Eva debunked the rumours in a video she shared on Instagram.
OAP, Freeze has come out to defend the couple stating that they should be allowed to get married at their own time. Read what he wrote below.
In my opinion, the pressure put on this couple by the public to get married is getting too much. I saw some dreadfully nasty comments on a blog, about Eva's engagement and the first thing that came to my mind was; how much better is the life of the person typing this hateful comment? The commenter is probably unemployed, armed with a 7k Techno or Gionee phone, with 5MB free data from the last N100 recharge and saddled with the urgent need for a jerk-off into cyberspace.
The poverty in Nigeria hasn't helped either, as it has done all it can, to create a fertile environment, for the proliferation of the proletariat mindset, as citizens choose to use the 'small' data on their cheap phones, to insult other people and comment on blogs, instead of seeking the readily available knowledge and information, via the same medium.
The #FreeTheSheeple movement is here to break the invisible chains put upon us by people, who are oftentimes worse off that we are, but because they have 'managed' to get, or to remain married, believe they are judge and jury over the rest of us.
Marriage is a beautiful thing, but it's not a prerequisite for happiness, from my personal experience, I became happier when my first marriage ended, probably because it was never meant to be in the first place and might have been as a consequence of societal pressure.
Eva and Caesar, take your time, there is no rush, all in God's speed, they say.
