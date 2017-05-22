 Eva Alordiah claims her engagement to Ceazer is still on, reveals that they dated for 1 month before he proposed | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 22 May 2017

Eva Alordiah claims her engagement to Ceazer is still on, reveals that they dated for 1 month before he proposed

In January 2016, rapper Eva Alordiah got engaged at the Headies Awards to her boyfriend, Caesar Ume-ezeoke. He proposed on stage and Eva accepted. Fast forward to May 2017 - they still haven't gotten married and rumours began to trend that the engagement has been cancelled.

Eva Alordiah has now officially debunked the rumours, also revealing that they dated for just one month before the proposal.


"For your official information, yes I have been engaged for 15 months and in that 15 months that I have been engaged, I have been dating my sweetheart for 16 months. So do the maths. So please, leave me alone to do my dating. Some people have been dating for five years, and they will get married after five years. Other people are dating for 13 years and they will get married after 13 years. Me I'm still engaging and dating all together. I'm still just dating my bobo. When it's time for marry, I marry. It doesn't mean I engage and marry sharp sharp," she said.

Watch the video after the cut.

A post shared by Eva (@ievaalordiah) on
Posted by at 5/22/2017 03:43:00 pm

9 comments:

Alloy Chikezie said...

Warreva.

Your comment will be visible after approval.

22 May 2017 at 16:38
George said...

so she has been engaged for 15 months? she had to clear the air since iyanya made fun of her last week. well, it is her

click here now for penis enlargement

business, she did not even have to come out and tell us how long she has been engaged.

22 May 2017 at 16:43
Oghenetega said...

Na dem Sabi..
Sha don't let him turn U 2 Lord of the Ring sha..
Mk una enjoyment & Jollification ur Dating..
Oya Bloggers mk Una leave dem alone kwa.

22 May 2017 at 16:46
OSINANL said...

GOOD FOR UNA

22 May 2017 at 16:51
Demosco Alabi said...

A 500K AGRIC LOAN IS NEEDED URGENTLY, 20% ON REPAYMENT. TENURE IS FOR 3MNTH. VALID AGREEMENT WILL BE SIGNED + COLLATERAL.. PLS 📞07056610535.

22 May 2017 at 17:04
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE






AUNTY LINDA 👸

22 May 2017 at 17:14
Joyous babe, Linda Ikeji FIrst Cousin said...

I beg 15months is too long Biko!

22 May 2017 at 17:17
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Good for them


... Merited happiness

22 May 2017 at 17:30
Anonymous said...

Eyah! Dated for one month, that long ;-)

22 May 2017 at 17:32

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts