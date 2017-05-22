Eva Alordiah claims her engagement to Ceazer is still on, reveals that they dated for 1 month before he proposed

Eva Alordiah has now officially debunked the rumours, also revealing that they dated for just one month before the proposal.
"For your official information, yes I have been engaged for 15 months and in that 15 months that I have been engaged, I have been dating my sweetheart for 16 months. So do the maths. So please, leave me alone to do my dating. Some people have been dating for five years, and they will get married after five years. Other people are dating for 13 years and they will get married after 13 years. Me I'm still engaging and dating all together. I'm still just dating my bobo. When it's time for marry, I marry. It doesn't mean I engage and marry sharp sharp," she said.
Watch the video after the cut.
9 comments:
Warreva.
so she has been engaged for 15 months? she had to clear the air since iyanya made fun of her last week. well, it is her
business, she did not even have to come out and tell us how long she has been engaged.
Na dem Sabi..
Sha don't let him turn U 2 Lord of the Ring sha..
Mk una enjoyment & Jollification ur Dating..
Oya Bloggers mk Una leave dem alone kwa.
GOOD FOR UNA
GOOD TO SEE
AUNTY LINDA 👸
I beg 15months is too long Biko!
Good for them
... Merited happiness
Eyah! Dated for one month, that long ;-)
