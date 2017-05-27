 Emmanuel Macron swerves Donald Trump to hug Angela Merkel instead...lol (video) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 27 May 2017

Emmanuel Macron swerves Donald Trump to hug Angela Merkel instead...lol (video)

Looks like Donald Trump is acting superior around Nato leaders at the Nato summit in Brussels and France president Emmanuel Macron wasn't here for him. In a new video shared online, the 39 year old newly elected president appeared to dodge Trump and walked to embrace German Chancellor Angela Merkel instead.

While walking towards the group of world leaders, it first appeared like he was heading straight to Trump, whose hand was outstretched but Macron swerved and went to Merkel and then shakes hands with other leaders before shaking Trump. I don't think Macron likes Trump. Lol. Watch video below..



