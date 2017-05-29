Eminem And Justin Timberlake help raise over $2.3 Million for Manchester bomb victims

With more than 80 million collective social media followers, platinum selling artists Eminem and Justin Timberlake helped raise just under $2.3 million in the last few days.
A crowd funding effort started by the Manchester Evening News set a 24-day deadline to raise $2 million for the British Red Cross, both artists read about it and shared the link on their social media pages, encouraging fans to join them in donating to the victims of the attack.
Their fans responded by donating to the crowdfunding page.
Within 2 days the crowdfunding page met and surpassed their goal.
Manchester Evening News and British Red Cross responded by showing their appreciation on Twitter.
