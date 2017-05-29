 Elderly couple strangled in Osun | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 29 May 2017

Elderly couple strangled in Osun

An elderly couple, Mr Reuben Akanbi, 70, and Mrs Victoria Akanbi, 68, have been strangled by unknown a‎ssailants in the Gbongan area of Osun state. According to the state police public relations officer, Folasade Odoro, the son of the deceased couple, Caleb Akanbi, called in the police after discovering the remains of his parents at about 11am Sunday morning.‎


“When police got to the scene of the incident, Mr Reuben Akanbi, 70, and Mrs Victoria Akanbi, 68, who lived in an isolated house were found dead with marks of violence on them. The crime is suspected to have been carried out overnight and the body of the deceased couple had been removed and deposited at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital for autopsy. Police special detectives had, however, been deployed to fish out the killers” she said
