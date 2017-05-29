“When police got to the scene of the incident, Mr Reuben Akanbi, 70, and Mrs Victoria Akanbi, 68, who lived in an isolated house were found dead with marks of violence on them. The crime is suspected to have been carried out overnight and the body of the deceased couple had been removed and deposited at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital for autopsy. Police special detectives had, however, been deployed to fish out the killers” she said
Monday, 29 May 2017
Elderly couple strangled in Osun
