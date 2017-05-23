Ebola Outbreak: Fourth deaths recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday announced that a fourth person has died in the Ebola virus outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
WHO's spokesman, Eugene Kabambi made the disclosure while revealing that 37 suspected cases are currently being monitored since the virus resurfaced on the 12th of May in the north-eastern Bas-Uele province.
According to him, two were confirmed in the laboratory and three were regarded as probable Ebola cases.
He also revealed that people who came in contact with the first case in April after 21 days of observation were declared Ebola free.
'People who were in contact with the first case reported on April 22 came out unscathed after the 21 days of observation.'
The Democratic Republic of the Congo has suffered seven previous outbreaks of Ebola since the virus was discovered in the country in 1976. The last outbreak, in 2014, left 49 people dead.
