DSS set to hand over 82 rescued Chibok schoolgirls to Ministry of Women Affairs, today

The Department of State Services (DSS) will hand over the 82 rescued Chibok schoolgirls to the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, today, May 30th, for counseling and rehabilitation.
The 82 girls were freed earlier this month in exchange for an unspecified number of detained Boko Haram militants after series of negotiation with the federal government.
Information from the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, said the handing-over ceremony will take place at the National Women Development Centre, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Jummai Alhassan, had, during the reunion for the girls and their parents at the DSS Clinic, in Abuja on May 20, 2017, disclosed that a group of experts had been assembled to give the girls psycho-social support as well as address their medical needs.
The minister, who was represented by Director, Planning, Research and Statistics in the ministry, Mrs. Abidemi Aremo, also disclosed that the 24 others rescued last year were equally undergoing psycho-social counselling and remedial programme preparatory to their enrolment in school in September, this year.
“The children are being rehabilitated and we believe that in due course they will be properly aligned with their families. Intensive medical attention is being administered and as soon as they are done, they will be enrolled into a remedial programme,"
No comments:
Post a Comment